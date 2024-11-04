Student highflyer
Kerikeri High School prefect Braeden Leung is flying high, not only winning a university scholarship but also receiving a prestigious award. The Royal Aeronautical Society Award was to be presented to Leung in Parliament last week. It recognises his work developing flight simulator software for the Kerikeri branch of US company Merlin Labs. Separately, he has been awarded a $10,000 Top Energy engineering scholarship to help cover the costs of his first year at university. Leung plans to start a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechatronics at the University of Canterbury next year. Mechatronics combines mechanical systems, electronics and computer technology to create smart, automated devices
Sign vandalism costs
Far North District Council is counting the cost of a surge in vandalism targeting NEW speed limit signs.
New speed limits have been rolled out in stages across the district since 2019. The changes have only been made following extensive public consultation with affected communities and have so far affected district roads around Kāeo, Waipapa, Waimate North and Ōkaihau, followed by Kaitāia-Awaroa and Broadwood-Kohukohu in 2021. The most recent changes have occurred in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa catchment. Following each change to speed limits, there has been a surge in the destruction of road signs.