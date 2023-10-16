The automated external defibrillator (AED) stolen from Paihia on September 29 has been found and returned

The automated external defibrillator (AED) stolen from Paihia on September 29 has been found and returned

Stolen life-saver found

Life-saving medical equipment stolen from the Paihia i-Site has been recovered and is back in action.

Heartless thieves stole the automated external defibrillator (AED) on September 29 after the box containing the equipment was forced open.

A delivery driver found the defibrillator in Kaikohe a week later. It had likely been thrown out of a car window, and while it was a bit roughed up, it was still functional. The equipment was checked out by Hato Hone St John Ambulance and given the all-clear. It is now in a more secure case and back at the Marsden Rd i-Site.

All Far North District Council i-Site centres have defibrillators available for public use in an emergency. AEDs pass a brief electrical current through the heart so the body’s natural pacemaker can re-establish a proper rhythm.

In December last year, the defibrillator at the Paihia i-Site was used to save the life of a tourist who was having a heart attack outside the building.

SH15 closure

The Twin Bridges on State Highway 15 in Northland will be closed on two consecutive nights for repair works this month.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the Twin Bridges will be closed in both directions on October 26 and 26 from 7.30pm until 5am.

There are no local detours and all motorists are advised to plan ahead and use SH1 or SH14/12 as alternative routes. The Waka Kotahi Journey Planner can help people plan the best alternative route.

Angel Bears help kids

Since 2015, Northland’s Bald Angels has been donating tiny soft toys called ‘Angel Bears’ to Northland police, who give them to children in need of comfort during call-outs to things such as family harm incidents and road crashes. They are also used by other emergency services, including Wellington police, hospitals, Women’s Refuges and social services around the Far North, and in emergency service vehicles.

Art trail

The Kerikeri Open Art Studios Art Trail (Koast) is expected to be bigger and better this year. More than 140 artists are involved in the art trail, held over Labour weekend. The event, now called the Tai Tokerau Art Trail, covers the Mid and Far North. It offers art enthusiasts an opportunity to step into the creative realms of local artists by visiting their studios and viewing their original artworks. Visit koast.org.nz.

Free workshops

Te Hiku Business Boosters is hosting four free workshops in Kaitāia on November 7.

The courses are: Mastering Culture, Leadership, and Motivation; Consciously Created Cultures; Effective Leadership and Mighty Motivation.

They will be at 5 Puckey Ave at various times between 10am and 5pm on November 7.

For more details and to register, go to www.tehikubusinessboosters.org/.