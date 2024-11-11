Rescue donation
FarmShop, a leading factory-to-farm business in Northland, has donated $10,000 to Northland Rescue Helicopter. This year, FarmShop’s team rallied to select a cause to support. A spokesperson said Northland Rescue Helicopter stood out as a top choice due to the lifesaving role it played in the region. The team acknowledged farm life is rewarding, but comes with risks, and knowing there’s a service like Northland Rescue Helicopter ready at a moment’s notice is a great comfort. Go to www.nest.org.nz if you can also donate to the cause.
Family event
Ngāti Kahu Social Services is hosting a Whānau as Leaders for Whānau event in Peria on Saturday.
The promotional event for Taumata Whānau (mental health and addiction services) will be at Kauhanga Marae, Honeymoon Valley Rd, Peria, on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. There will be information stalls and a bouncy castle, sausage sizzles, a gumboot-throwing comp and other entertainment for the whole family.