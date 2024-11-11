Cape fire

Firefighters attended four vegetation fires in Northland during the weekend, the most serious of them on a steep slope at the base of the Cape Rēinga lighthouse.

Crews from Kaitāia and Houhora mobilised after being alerted to the fire about 11.45pm on Saturday night and were at the scene by 1am.

The blaze was inaccessible to fire appliances, so utility vehicles were sent with portable pods on board.

Firefighters used water from forestry hoses to douse the flames, working for about an hour and a half to bring the 30m x 30m fire under control.

Gallery exhibition

Kohukohu’s Village Arts Gallery has its latest exhibition running until December 1.

Between Shores includes mixed media work from Lindsay Antrobus Evans, Isla Fabu and Rachel Miller. It explores the personal and observed narratives surrounding the experience of migration and examines the perceptions of being “other” within the adoptive country and the ensuing dialogue between displaced peoples and the communities that receive them. Migrations of humanity, whether instigated by war, conflict, persecution, poverty, climate change, or simply seeking a better and more sustainable life, transport people from the known – their homes, families and communities – to the unknown.

Warm October

A warm northerly airflow on October 26 helped push up temperatures in Northland in October, in what was a mild month overall, according to Niwa’s October climate summary. On October 8, Cape Rēinga recorded its second-lowest minimum daily temperature for the month, 6.3C. But on October 26, Northland was sweltering with warm overnight lows. Kaitāia recorded its highest daily minimum temperature for October, with temperatures not falling below 18C. On the same day, Dargaville and Whangārei recorded their second-highest daily minimum, with 17.1C and 17.8C respectively, Kaikohe its fourth highest at 16.1C, and Kerikeri its fourth-equal highest at 17.1C.



