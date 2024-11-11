Advertisement
Far North news in brief: Rescue helicopter appeal; family event; and Cape Rēinga fire

Northern Advocate
The annual Northland Rescue Helicopter appeal, which is on now, received a $10,000 donation from FarmShop.

Rescue donation

FarmShop, a leading factory-to-farm business in Northland, has donated $10,000 to Northland Rescue Helicopter. This year, FarmShop’s team rallied to select a cause to support. A spokesperson said Northland Rescue Helicopter stood out as a top choice due to the lifesaving role it played in the region. The team acknowledged farm life is rewarding, but comes with risks, and knowing there’s a service like Northland Rescue Helicopter ready at a moment’s notice is a great comfort. Go to www.nest.org.nz if you can also donate to the cause.

Family event

Ngāti Kahu Social Services is hosting a Whānau as Leaders for Whānau event in Peria on Saturday.

The promotional event for Taumata Whānau (mental health and addiction services) will be at Kauhanga Marae, Honeymoon Valley Rd, Peria, on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. There will be information stalls and a bouncy castle, sausage sizzles, a gumboot-throwing comp and other entertainment for the whole family.

Cape fire

Firefighters attended four vegetation fires in Northland during the weekend, the most serious of them on a steep slope at the base of the Cape Rēinga lighthouse.

Crews from Kaitāia and Houhora mobilised after being alerted to the fire about 11.45pm on Saturday night and were at the scene by 1am.

The blaze was inaccessible to fire appliances, so utility vehicles were sent with portable pods on board.

Firefighters used water from forestry hoses to douse the flames, working for about an hour and a half to bring the 30m x 30m fire under control.

Gallery exhibition

Kohukohu’s Village Arts Gallery has its latest exhibition running until December 1.

Between Shores includes mixed media work from Lindsay Antrobus Evans, Isla Fabu and Rachel Miller. It explores the personal and observed narratives surrounding the experience of migration and examines the perceptions of being “other” within the adoptive country and the ensuing dialogue between displaced peoples and the communities that receive them. Migrations of humanity, whether instigated by war, conflict, persecution, poverty, climate change, or simply seeking a better and more sustainable life, transport people from the known – their homes, families and communities – to the unknown.

Warm October

A warm northerly airflow on October 26 helped push up temperatures in Northland in October, in what was a mild month overall, according to Niwa’s October climate summary. On October 8, Cape Rēinga recorded its second-lowest minimum daily temperature for the month, 6.3C. But on October 26, Northland was sweltering with warm overnight lows. Kaitāia recorded its highest daily minimum temperature for October, with temperatures not falling below 18C. On the same day, Dargaville and Whangārei recorded their second-highest daily minimum, with 17.1C and 17.8C respectively, Kaikohe its fourth highest at 16.1C, and Kerikeri its fourth-equal highest at 17.1C.


