Russell’s rubbish problem is hoped to be a thing of the past with the adoption of a new collection system so scenes like these will not occur again.

A pop-up rubbish and recycling centre is being installed at Russell for three weeks in a bid to keep the tourist hotspot tidy, thanks to a partnership between community group Resilient Russell and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

The manned centre will be located at the end of the wharf for a “20-day event” from Boxing Day until January 14, between 10am and 4pm.

It will be a “user-pays” service for boaties and will be an alternative to the summer rubbish barge or having to travel to Ōpua. The service will take recyclables for free.

PlunketLine nurses on call

Far North parents in need of help or advice over the holiday period can ring PlunketLine nurses free and round the clock, including on Christmas Day.

Day, night, and in the wee hours of the morning, Makere Sargent is one of PlunketLine’s registered nurses with a listening ear who’ll be on-call this summer holiday period, ready to support parents and caregivers of tamariki under-5 across the country.

Anyone with questions or worries about pēpi and tamariki under-5 can call Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s free 24/7 helpline, even on Christmas Day.

Call PlunketLine on 0800 933 922 for advice and information on parenting issues and your child’s health and wellbeing or to book a one-on-one video consult for breastfeeding or sleep support.

NRC holiday closure

All Northland Regional Council (NRC) offices and service centres around the region will close at 2pm tomorrow, December 22, for the Christmas-New Year break.

Council offices will reopen on January 8.

Environmental or maritime incidents can still be reported to the 24/7 NRC Incident Hotline (0800) 504 639 over the break.

Councillors, management and staff wish Northlanders and visitors a safe summer and enjoyable break.

Free bus service

Far North Link will be free all day tomorrow , for the Kaitāia to Mangōnui service and drivers will have some festive giveaways for passengers.

The Far North Link has a revised timetable over the Christmas period, with normal services resuming on Monday, January 8.

You can view the timetable at https://buslink.co.nz/wp-content/themes/buslink/downloads/Bus_Timetable_Feb_2023_Far_North.pdf

No Age on Boxing Day

There will be no Northland Age on Boxing Day or January 2 and our office will be closed until the New Year.

However, we’ll still be on duty so keep the letters, opinions and news tips coming to the editor@northlandage.co.nz email address.

The Northland Age wishes everybody a wonderful and Merry Christmas.



