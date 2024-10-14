Two people were injured after a vehicle they were in crashed down a bank at Kohukohu, Hokianga Harbour, on Saturday afternoon.

Police and three crews from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) attended the incident, which was reported at about 1.50pm.

A Fenz spokesperson said staff did not need to extract anyone from the vehicle but were at the scene for about two and a half hours.

Police said there were only two occupants in the vehicle – one was seriously injured, the other moderately so. No further details were available

Taipa resort manager

Capstone Hotel Management has appointed Andrew Adams-Smith as the new general manager for Taipa Beach Resort. Adams-Smith brings a wealth of experience to the 32-room beachfront resort, as the property embarks on a new chapter under Capstone.

Adams-Smith is an award-winning hotelier with extensive experience leading luxury hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, restaurants, and spas across New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. He has excelled in managing multi-faceted properties, with a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences while driving operational and commercial success. His expertise spans operations, business development, rebranding, and property renovations, including his work on the repositioning of The Vineyard at Florence, a 242ha luxury resort in Texas, and senior roles with TFE Hotels, Ovolo Hotels, and Molonglo Group in Australia.

New rugby league role

Pele Wharawhara-Phillips is the new Rugby League Northland women’s development officer. The role has been created in response to the rapid growth of women’s rugby league in the region. Wharawhara-Phillips comes with a wealth of experience from her rugby union background, having formerly been involved with multiple female representative campaigns across Northland rugby. She will be responsible for further advancing the women’s rugby league programme



