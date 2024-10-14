Pink Ribbon Street Appeal
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is asking Far North folk to think pink and give generously to the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal this Friday and Saturday, when collectors will be out and about across the region. Around 350 volunteers will be hitting the streets across Northland to raise funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support programmes.
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says the charity couldn’t carry out its vital work without the generosity of Kiwis: “As a charity that doesn’t receive any government funding, it’s the goodwill of wonderful New Zealanders that powers our mission to stop deaths from breast cancer.”
Each year, around 160 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across Northland. The survival rate for breast cancer if diagnosed early is 92%. Donations for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal can also be made online or by texting the word PINK (2447) to donate $3