In Budget 2024, the Government announced the first projects to be funded through the fund would be an initial $200 million for flood resilience infrastructure. For more information go to https://www.growregions.govt.nz/new-funding/regional-infrastructure-fund/

Firearm discharged

Police received a report of a person allegedly discharging a firearm in Peras Rd, Waimā, west of Kaikohe, about 12.40pm on Saturday. Police are making inquiries into the matter.

Power investigation

The Electricity Authority has been given three months to investigate Northland’s widespread power cut on June 20, including determining how it can be prevented from recurring. Energy Minister Simeon Brown came to Northland the day after 100,000 properties lost power when a transmission tower toppled over, and announced a full review would be done by the electricity regulator. The terms of reference for the investigation have now been released, with 16 points that include Transpower’s risk identification, and whether grid reliability standards need to be improved. After the power cut, Transpower revealed a contractor doing routine maintenance removed the nuts securing the tower to the ground on three out of four legs, causing the pylon to fall.

Fleeing vehicle

Charges are being considered after a vehicle fled from police in Kaikohe on Saturday. Police signalled the vehicle to stop on State Highway 1, Kaikohe, about 7pm. When the vehicle did not stop, road spikes were deployed and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop on Broadway in Kaikohe, where two people were taken into custody. Inquiries into the incident continue, police say.

Vehicle impounded

Police impounded a vehicle on Saturday night after they received a report of a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner in Gill Rd in Kaitāia, resulting in a crash between two vehicles. No injuries were reported and inquiries continue. A similar incident occurred at 1.55am on Sunday morning in Kerikeri Inlet Rd when a vehicle driving in an unsafe manner resulted in a single-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and inquiries are ongoing.



