The Northland Regional Council has won a national award for Local Authority Outstanding Contribution to Plant Conservation in New Zealand. The award was presented on Tuesday as part of the New Zealand Plant Conservation Network’s (NZPCN) four-day biennial conference which is being attended by 165 people from around the country in Whangārei. Councillor Jack Craw, who chairs the council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, says the council-wide award is a particular recognition of NRC’s Biodiversity and Biosecurity teams for their efforts across pest control, planting, monitoring and protection of dune lakes and duneland areas.

New ambo for mid-North

The Kawakawa and mid-North communities have a new ambulance thanks to the generosity of the late Jill Stuart-Menteath and her whānau. Jill was a community-minded, hard-working mum to her 10 children and arranged to have her wishes fulfilled before she sadly passed away in July this year by donating a Hato Hone St John ambulance to the communities. Jill and her family lived locally in the wider Russell area and knew many people in the region. The ambulance was blessed at a special dedication ceremony held at the Kawakawa Volunteer Fire Brigade on September 16, attended by her whānau, the Hato Hone St John Operations team, Far North mayor Moko Tepania, and chief fire officer Wayne Martin. Remarkably – not only did Jill’s generosity extend to the mid-North area, it also extended to the West Coast of the South Island as she donated a second ambulance to the community in memory of her late son who passed away recently.

Air quality improving in NZ

The latest report from the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and Stats NZ, “Our air 2024″, reveals that overall air quality in New Zealand is improving. Air pollution levels have decreased in many parts of New Zealand. The six refreshed air quality indicators, released by Stats NZ in September, reveal that pollutant concentrations decreased at most monitoring sites between 2016 and 2023. The independent report, released as part of a regular three-yearly review, brings together recently updated Stats NZ indicator data, as well as insights from research literature.

Fitness fundraiser

A 12-hour fitness fundraiser hopes to raise $10,000 for I Have a Dream, a charity focused on inspiring dreams and enabling futures for tamariki (children) and rangatahi (youth). Programme participants (dreamers) are supported and mentored by navigators across their time at school and beyond to Year 15, helping connect them to ongoing education and employment opportunities. $10,000 is enough to sponsor 5 local kids to participate in the programs and support offered by I Have a Dream for a full year. Every $1 invested in I Have a Dream, results in $3.60 being returned to New Zealand in social Investment. The event will be on Friday, October 11 from 6am to 6pm at Activ8 Fitness in Morningside. For more information visit ihaveadream.org.nz.











