Lotto winner

A ticket sold in the Far North won its holder more than $24,000 on Lotto second division on Saturday. The ticket, sold at New World Kerikeri, was among 15 nationally that each won $24,587. A ticket sold on My Lotto in Northland was also a second division winner. The winning numbers were 3, 20, 29, 30, 32 and 40 with the bonus number 14 and Powerball number 5. Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth $20 million on Wednesday.

Apprentice battle

Building apprentices from across the Bay of Islands will battle it out on Saturday at the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge sponsored by ITM. Competing for the title of Bay of Islands NZCB Apprentice Challenge winner and a spot in the national final, the apprentices will be tasked with completing a challenging project over eight hours that will put their skills to the test. The day-long challenge requires proficiency in a raft of carpentry skills, with a focus on attention to detail and time management. Each project must meet minimum safety standards, and competitors will be provided with durable, trade-quality timber and materials from ITM to complete the project. The event will be held at ITM Waipapa, and is open to the public to attend and support local building talent. The challenge begins at 8am and the best time to attend is from 3pm onwards, with Bay of Islands’ Apprentice Challenge 2024 winner being announced around 5pm.

Ngāti hine joint leaders

Ngāti Hine Health Trust has announced a joint, interim CEO leadership with office of the CEO director Jade Morunga (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) and director of operations, Chris Miller (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahungunu). The appointment follows outgoing CEO Geoff Milner stepping down from the role after seven years of service. Trust chair Rowena Tana said the board are confident in the experience, business acumen and leadership capacity both leaders bring to the role. Tana acknowledged the significant contribution of outgoing CEO Geoff Milner and, with the interim co-leader CEOs now appointed, the board will prepare to recruit a permanent chief executive officer.

Health students visit

In a bid to tackle the severe lack of health professionals in rural communities, a team of tertiary students are heading to the Far North to promote rural health careers to high school students. They are trying to inspire more young rural people to pursue careers as GPs, nurses, or other health practitioners as part of Hauora Taiwhenua’s nationwide Rural Health Careers Programme. Hauora Taiwhenua CE, Dr Grant Davidson highlights how the current landscape of the rural workforce is in a desperate state. “The long-term solution is to train more doctors, nurses, and other health professionals here in New Zealand to prepare and encourage them to work in our rural areas,” he said. The students will be at Kawakawa’s Te Kura o Waikare on April 8; Kerikeri’s Springbank School and Kerikeri High School on April 9; Kaitāia College on April 10 and Taipa Area School and Kaitāia’s Ngataki School on April 11.



