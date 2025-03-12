The Accurate roofing team making their way on to the Procter Library roof to remove a bee hive.

Un-bee-lievable

You wouldn’t believe the sticky situation the Procter Library in Kerikeri was left in when an unwelcome swarm moved in last month. The place was a hive of activity when the bees’ residence was discovered embedded in the soffit area of the library’s roof. But they hadn’t booked their place and following a catalogue of complaints, library staff knew they were overdue for removal. The team from Accurate Roofing was buzzed in and assisted by a local beekeeper, they took the sting out of the situation by safely removing the hive and all its residents.

Armed robbers strike

Two people armed with machetes allegedly entered a store in the Far North on Monday night to carry out an aggravated robbery. Acting Detective Sergeant Jaspreet Kaur from the Criminal Investigation Branch said police were investigating the alleged incident after being called to the Taipa store about 7.15pm. Two people reportedly entered the premises armed with machetes. “A quantity of cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken from the business before the offenders fled in a vehicle.” The vehicle used was located a short time afterwards and had since been towed for forensic examination, he said. Kaur asked anyone with information to contact police online via police.govt.nz/use-105, 105 and quote job number P061872007. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Travel funding