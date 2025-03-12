Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North news in brief: Library working bee; armed robbery and speed review

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read

The Accurate roofing team making their way on to the Procter Library roof to remove a bee hive.

The Accurate roofing team making their way on to the Procter Library roof to remove a bee hive.

Un-bee-lievable

You wouldn’t believe the sticky situation the Procter Library in Kerikeri was left in when an unwelcome swarm moved in last month. The place was a hive of activity when the bees’ residence was discovered embedded in the soffit area of the library’s roof. But they hadn’t booked their place and following a catalogue of complaints, library staff knew they were overdue for removal. The team from Accurate Roofing was buzzed in and assisted by a local beekeeper, they took the sting out of the situation by safely removing the hive and all its residents.

Armed robbers strike

Two people armed with machetes allegedly entered a store in the Far North on Monday night to carry out an aggravated robbery. Acting Detective Sergeant Jaspreet Kaur from the Criminal Investigation Branch said police were investigating the alleged incident after being called to the Taipa store about 7.15pm. Two people reportedly entered the premises armed with machetes. “A quantity of cash, cigarettes and vapes were taken from the business before the offenders fled in a vehicle.” The vehicle used was located a short time afterwards and had since been towed for forensic examination, he said. Kaur asked anyone with information to contact police online via police.govt.nz/use-105, 105 and quote job number P061872007. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Travel funding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rural school and club teams are reminded to apply for financial support through the Winter Rural Travel Fund by tomorrow. The fund subsidises travel from regular sporting events, including competitions and practices within the Far North District, for rural junior teams aged between 5 and 18 years old. The aim is to reduce the barrier of travel costs, making it easier for teams to compete in organised sports events. The Rural Travel Fund, set up by Sport New Zealand, is part of the Active Aotearoa Programme and is administered by the Far North’s three community boards. Go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Your-district/Funding/Rural-Travel-Fund to apply.

Speedy review

Far North folk need to make submissions on plans to review speed limits on sections of highway in the region by the end of today. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is consulting on four sections of state highway at three locations in Northland - SH10 Kaingaroa (north and south sides), SH1 Moerewa to Kawakawa, and SH1 Hukerenui. The Government introduced the Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2024 last year, setting out how speed limits on roads will be managed to support economic growth and boost productivity. For more information and to make a submission go to https://nzta.mysocialpinpoint.com/speed-reversals-and-consultations/NZ-Transport-Agency-speed-reversal-consultation-Northland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate