Fireworks display
Fireworks have fascinated people for centuries and a pyrotechnic display will delight people in Kaitāia next month. The Far North community family night at the Kaitāia A&P Showgrounds is from 4pm to 9pm on November 23. The event features a fireworks display, kai stalls, entertainment, kids’ games and a bouncy castle. Admission to the drug and alcohol free event is by gold coin koha.
Beefed-up transmission
Beefed-up transmission lines allowing more energy to be produced in the Far North, and a grid-scale battery to keep the lights on if the national grid fails, are among options being explored after a pylon collapse earlier this year. National grid operator Transpower and its contractor Omexom last week announced a $1 million fund for projects benefitting Northland’s economy. It was part of a package of measures agreed with Northland leaders after June’s region-wide power cut cost businesses an estimated $60m, according to economic consultancy Infometrics. Other measures include developing plans for improving the reliability of Northland’s power network, and for unlocking the region’s renewable energy potential.
Camp, dump station closed