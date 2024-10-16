Te Ahu Centre campervan and caravan dump station in Kaitāia will close for essential works starting Tuesday, October 29, for an estimated four days. Local contractors will be extending the concrete pad at the dump station to address ongoing issues with potholes that have led to water and waste ponding around the dump station. The facility is closed during this work. Campervan and caravan users are advised to use the public dump station at Mangōnui Waterfront Drive as an alternative.

Holiday rock, reggae

Taipa Tavern is hosting a Rock and Reggae Night to start the long Labour Weekend holiday. The night, featuring Maurice Lambert and Hohua Clark from Norizin and Dj Robz, kicks off from 7.30pm on Friday, October 25.

Garden safari

The New World Kerikeri Rotary Garden Safari will celebrate 37 years the weekend after Labour Weekend. Gardens will be open over 2 days; Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 from 9.30am to 4pm. Tickets are $35, which includes refreshments, entertainment and a detailed brochure about the 22 individual gardens. Families are welcome, with free entry for children under 15. For further information, visit gardensafari.co.nz/. Garden Safari fundraiser profits are managed by Rotary Kerikeri, for community support, schools, and youth.















