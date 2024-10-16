Advertisement
Far North news in brief: Fireworks display; beefed up transmission and holiday rock, reggae

Northern Advocate
A firework display will be part of the Far North community family night at the Kaitāia A&P Showgrounds next month.

Fireworks display

Fireworks have fascinated people for centuries and a pyrotechnic display will delight people in Kaitāia next month. The Far North community family night at the Kaitāia A&P Showgrounds is from 4pm to 9pm on November 23. The event features a fireworks display, kai stalls, entertainment, kids’ games and a bouncy castle. Admission to the drug and alcohol free event is by gold coin koha.

Beefed-up transmission

Beefed-up transmission lines allowing more energy to be produced in the Far North, and a grid-scale battery to keep the lights on if the national grid fails, are among options being explored after a pylon collapse earlier this year. National grid operator Transpower and its contractor Omexom last week announced a $1 million fund for projects benefitting Northland’s economy. It was part of a package of measures agreed with Northland leaders after June’s region-wide power cut cost businesses an estimated $60m, according to economic consultancy Infometrics. Other measures include developing plans for improving the reliability of Northland’s power network, and for unlocking the region’s renewable energy potential.

Camp, dump station closed

Te Ahu Centre campervan and caravan dump station in Kaitāia will close for essential works starting Tuesday, October 29, for an estimated four days. Local contractors will be extending the concrete pad at the dump station to address ongoing issues with potholes that have led to water and waste ponding around the dump station. The facility is closed during this work. Campervan and caravan users are advised to use the public dump station at Mangōnui Waterfront Drive as an alternative.

Holiday rock, reggae

Taipa Tavern is hosting a Rock and Reggae Night to start the long Labour Weekend holiday. The night, featuring Maurice Lambert and Hohua Clark from Norizin and Dj Robz, kicks off from 7.30pm on Friday, October 25.

Garden safari

The New World Kerikeri Rotary Garden Safari will celebrate 37 years the weekend after Labour Weekend. Gardens will be open over 2 days; Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 from 9.30am to 4pm. Tickets are $35, which includes refreshments, entertainment and a detailed brochure about the 22 individual gardens. Families are welcome, with free entry for children under 15. For further information, visit gardensafari.co.nz/. Garden Safari fundraiser profits are managed by Rotary Kerikeri, for community support, schools, and youth.





