Far North news in brief: Fatal crash investigated; footpath under construction

3 mins to read
Residents of the Watea housing development in Haruru will soon be able to walk safely to Waitangi once a footpath extension between Nautical Drive and Haruru Falls Road is completed in December.

Fatal crash investigated

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on Friday, in the Far North. The incident was reported about just after 1pm on Waiomio Rd near the intersection of State Highway 1. A police spokesman said the sole occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and despite medical assistance, died at the scene. Hato Hone St John said it attended with one ambulance and a one rapid response vehicle.

Footpath under construction

Residents of the Watea housing development in Haruru will soon be able to walk safely to Waitangi once a footpath extension between Nautical Drive and Haruru Falls Rd is completed in December. The 565m-long path will run along the north side of Puketona Rd (State Highway 11). It will link with an existing footpath that provides pedestrians and cyclists safe access to Waitangi. The new 1.8m wide path will be constructed of concrete and sections of raised timber boardwalk. Work on the footpath is due to begin on October 14 and is scheduled for completion ahead of Christmas. Construction work will be undertaken Monday to Saturday, 7am to 6pm. Driveway access may be limited to some residents but those affected will be notified beforehand.

Northlander wins big

A lucky Strike player from Northland won big in Saturday’s live Lotto draw to the tune of $200,000. Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible whether in-store, on MyLotto or through the app. Six other Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division, sold at Pak’nSave Silverdale, MyLotto in Auckland, Whitcoulls in Glenfield and MyLotto in Waikato.

Summer roadworks

This summer NZTA is investing in one of the most significant road rebuilding programmes for state highways in Te Tai Tokerau Northland’s history, which will include a lot of resurfacing and resealing on state highways across the region. This is all in addition to our regular summer state highway maintenance. In total NZTA will be rebuilding 36.5 lane kilometres*, resurfacing 16.1 lane kilometres, and resealing 157.9 lane kilometres, totalling 210.5 lane kilometres of improvements, on state highways from Te Reinga Wairua (Cape Reinga) down to State Highway 16 north of Woodhill and SH1 north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels. Work will be paused between December 20 to January 6 to reduce holiday congestion. For details on where work will be happening, click here.

Maritime Festival

The Whangārei Maritime Festival is looking for volunteers to assist at next weekend’s event - October 12-13. There are various ways you can contribute and be a crucial part of this exciting event, like flyer distributor, marshals, event setup and packing down. To sign up or inquire about volunteering opportunities, please contact ahoy@whangareimaritimefestival.co.nz






