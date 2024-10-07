Fatal crash investigated
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on Friday, in the Far North. The incident was reported about just after 1pm on Waiomio Rd near the intersection of State Highway 1. A police spokesman said the sole occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and despite medical assistance, died at the scene. Hato Hone St John said it attended with one ambulance and a one rapid response vehicle.
Footpath under construction
Residents of the Watea housing development in Haruru will soon be able to walk safely to Waitangi once a footpath extension between Nautical Drive and Haruru Falls Rd is completed in December. The 565m-long path will run along the north side of Puketona Rd (State Highway 11). It will link with an existing footpath that provides pedestrians and cyclists safe access to Waitangi. The new 1.8m wide path will be constructed of concrete and sections of raised timber boardwalk. Work on the footpath is due to begin on October 14 and is scheduled for completion ahead of Christmas. Construction work will be undertaken Monday to Saturday, 7am to 6pm. Driveway access may be limited to some residents but those affected will be notified beforehand.
Northlander wins big