The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond is on in Kerikeri next week

Diamond treat

Neil Diamond fans are in for a treat when The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond hits Kerikeri next week.

The show highlights the consummate American singer-songwriter whose deep, resounding voice and timeless tunes have made him one of the world’s most loved and lauded artists, earning him numerous hits, Grammy awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond, putting all those well-loved classics back on stage and in the spotlight, showcased by a world-class international band and produced especially for the theatre, is at the Turner Centre on December 14, from 8pm.

Get tickets from www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/dec/sweet-caroline-kerikeri

Basketballer off to US

Kaitāia teen Shakani Murray has been selected to join an all-Australian elite girls college basketball team. She has flown to the US, where she will take part in a four-day training camp, and play 12 games and tournaments during the remaining 16 days. All in front of division-one college girls coaches.

Lucky Northlanders

Three MyLotto Northlanders are among the 13 lucky Lotto players to each win $13,435 in Wednesday’s Lotto second-division draw. Anyone with tickets for the draw is urged to get them checked.

Council’s Christmas services

Far North District Council will be running reduced services during Christmas and New Year, with most reopening on January 8.

The last date to apply for a LIM report if it is needed before Christmas is today, December 5. Any applications received after that date may not be issued until after January 10.

The last day for building inspections is December 19, and bookings for new inspections can be made from January 9.

Kaikohe, Kaitāia (Te Ahu), Kerikeri, Kāeo, Rāwene, and Kawakawa service centres will close at noon on Friday, December 22, reopening on January 8.

Te Rarawa Relay For Life

Te Rarawa will host its Relay for Life event at Te Rarawa Rugby Grounds, Ahipara, on Saturday, March 9, from 10am to 10pm.

Relay For Life-Te Ara Toiora, is an inspiring community event that gives everyone a chance to celebrate/whakanui cancer survivors and carers; remember/maumaharatia loved ones lost to cancer; and fight back/tū atu by raising awareness and funds for the Cancer Society.

Go to relayforlife.org.nz for more info or to register.



