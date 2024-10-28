Report fees up
Fees for Far North District Council LIM reports and property files are being raised to address rising operational costs that have created a gap between the fees charged and the true cost of providing the services. The user-pays charge covers 53% of the cost of producing property files and 69% for LIM reports. This has resulted in a growing reliance on rates income to cover the true cost. The fee for obtaining LIM reports will rise from $319 to $395 and property files from $26 to $33.50, which will shift the portion paid by the user to 85%. The changes take effect from November 11.
Blaze from car
Authorities have confirmed a car fire from which a man was rescued in the Far North on Thursday was also the cause of a sizeable scrub fire. Police were previously unable to say if the two incidents south of Ōmāpere were related until a fire investigator had inspected the scene. One person was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition after sustaining serious burns from the crash at Diamond Road, off State Highway 12.
Second quad accident