Whakapiri Ora Community Outreach Services staff were giving Covid-19 tests in Kaitāia in 2020. The Royal Commission Inquiry into the Covid response is visiting the Far North this week.

The inquiry team was in Whangārei on Tuesday, Kaikohe on Wednesday and in Kaitāia on Thursday.

The inquiry team was in Whangārei on Tuesday, Kaikohe on Wednesday and in Kaitāia on Thursday.

Better understanding the impact of the pandemic on the people of Te Tai Tokerau, and the role communities played in the pandemic response, will be the focus of the visit this week, Inquiry chair Professor Tony Blakely said.

Commissioners will meet with Iwi, local business leaders and owners, Māori health and social service providers, local government staff and representatives of the education sector, among others.

The Inquiry will also host some direct engagements with the community to capture their experiences of the pandemic, and encourage as many people as possible to share their Covid-19 story via www.Covid19Inquiry.nz. Public submissions are open until March 24.

“The Covid-19 pandemic affected all of us, and New Zealanders – both here and living overseas – were asked to undertake extraordinary actions during this time. We want to hear about the wide range of experiences people had, and their observations of the pandemic, whatever they might be,” Blakely said.

It’s hoped that lessons can be drawn from across a range of areas where major decisions were taken during the pandemic.

“It’s also my hope, along with my fellow Commissioner John Whitehead, that in sharing their stories with the Royal Commission, people feel in some way they have had the opportunity to express the impact the pandemic had on them, their families and communities.”

The Inquiry has launched a public information campaign – ‘Look back to move forward’ – to ensure that the public are aware of their opportunity to share their experiences. Alongside sharing their experiences of Covid-19, the public also have the opportunity to provide feedback on what an expanded terms of reference for the Inquiry might include.

Public submissions are in addition to the many direct engagements that the Inquiry has undertaken with individuals, organisations and communities since it began in February 2023. The Royal Commission has also been directed to review a wide range of publicly available information as part of its terms of reference, says Blakely.

In Kaikohe yesterday the commissioners met with iwi, health and social service providers, businesses and the education sector.

Today in Kaitāia they will meet with Te Tai Tokerau Border Control, Iwi and Te Hiku Covid Response Group, Primary health services forum and a Social services forum.

The meeting is not open to the general public.