Far North fire crews working in windy conditions to extinguish wildfire in Awarua

Firefighters from Kaikohe were first sent to the scene of the wildfire on Otaenga Rd in Awarua. Photo / Bevan Conley

A wildfire larger than a rugby field has ripped through bush and scrub in the Far North town of Awarua.

Two fire appliances crewed by the Kaikohe Volunteer Fire Brigade were the first called to the roadside blaze on Otaenga Rd, off State Highway 15, shortly before 1pm.

Firefighters are currently working against 15kmp/h south-westerly winds to contain and extinguish the slowly spreading blaze.

The Advocate understands the fire is nearing a caravan in the area.

Crews are being supported by two water tankers from the Kerikeri and Kawakawa volunteer brigades.

Firefighters were yet to successfully contain the blaze.