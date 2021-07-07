Far North family whose stock being killed by feral dogs buoyed by support

A feral dog caught on a trail camera at the Nilsson family farm. Photo / supplied

The family under siege from feral dogs on a Far North farm is feeling buoyed after an outpouring of support from around the region.

The help offered to the Nilsson family, who own Shenstone Farms south of Cape Rēinga, includes farmers and hunters who hope to carry out a cull this weekend.

An angora breeder has offered to replace some of a teenage girl's goats after they were mauled to death, and friends have set up a Givealittle page to help the family financially.

After more than a week of attacks the toll remains at just over 120, mostly sheep and lambs but also at least 36 goats.

Anne-Marie Nilsson, who runs the family farm with her brother John, said she had again been on vigil all Tuesday night, despite the wild weather, but there had been no more attacks.

The dogs had not gone more than three days without killing before so she was bracing herself for an attack last night.

The family have had a huge response from hunters and farmers keen to help. One was even planning to travel from the Waikato.

Nilsson hoped to organise an ''old fashioned beat'' this weekend with hunters flushing the dogs out of the Te Paki Recreation Reserve and into the range of sharpshooters at strategic points around the farm.

The family had been unable to attempt a cull like that before because they didn't have the numbers required.

Distraught farm worker Sarah Flexman cradles an injured lamb. Photo / Anne-Marie Nilsson

One dog was shot on Tuesday on Ninety Mile Beach, Nilsson said.

Mussel spat collectors had taken to bringing rifles to the beach because of previous run-ins with dogs.

One dog from a pack hanging around a whale carcass, just north of Matapia Island, had approached the spat collectors aggressively, forcing them to shoot it.

It was not believed to be one of the dogs involved in the stock attacks.

Nilsson said Far North District Council animal control officers had visited the farm and dropped off a dog trap.

The officers were hamstrung because they couldn't shoot or use poison but she appreciated the gesture.

The family had also been contacted by the Department of Conservation.

A Waipū angora breeder had also contacted the family offering to replace some of the goats her daughter had lost.

Amy Nilsson, 15, raises angora goats for fibre, but at least 36 of her 150-strong herd have been killed in the past week.

Nilsson said: ''When I told Amy she was just about in tears. We've had so many really kind, generous offers. It's really humbling to have the community rally around us. We feel quite buoyed.''



The family would not take up the offer of replacement goats until the dog problem was resolved, she said.

Nilsson was preparing for another vigil last night but this time another farmer from the area would join her.

■ Go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-northland-farmers-defend-their-farm-against to donate. Any proceeds will help pay for animal feed and veterinary supplies.