Alarming increase in aggression from feral dogs behind Te Paki track closures in Far North

Cape Maria van Diemen, west of Cape Reinga, is part of the area currently off-limits due to reports of aggressive feral dogs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cape Maria van Diemen, west of Cape Reinga, is part of the area currently off-limits due to reports of aggressive feral dogs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

An alarming increase in aggression by feral dogs prompted the Department of Conservation to close tracks at the country's northern tip.

Four tracks and a campground in Te Paki Recreation Reserve were closed on April 1, initially for a week.

But the area, which is immediately southwest of Cape Reinga, remains closed while DoC works to verify reports of feral dog packs and to trap or destroy the animals.

Abraham Witana, the acting area manager for DoC's Kaitāia area office, said feral dogs were not new at Te Paki — sightings went back several years — but numbers appeared to have increased recently, either through breeding, escaped pets, or dumping of unwanted animals.



What had spurred DoC to act, however, were three incidents in which dogs had threatened people.

''Feral dogs have been there for a number of years but this is the first time we've had reports of them being aggressive,'' he said.

Map showing track closures in Te Paki Recreation Reserve near Cape Reinga. Image / DOC

Witana would not go into details about the incidents but said they involved a recreational hunter, a woman riding a horse, and campers at Twilight Bay.

All had occurred in Te Paki reserve or the neighbouring Aupōuri Forest. One incident involved 15 dogs.

Traps and trail cams had been set but no dogs had been caught by DoC staff yet, he said.

There were, however, anecdotal reports of landowners shooting feral dogs.

DoC rangers would swap trail cams today

and spend the weekend going through the footage to see if any dogs had been captured on video.

They would also check for paw prints or other signs dogs were present.

The campground at Twilight Beach, near Cape Reinga, is closed due to feral dogs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

For their safety rangers were only entering the area in pairs, Witana said. Contractors were not being used because that would put them at risk.

DoC had received fresh reports of feral dogs since the tracks were closed.

Witana urged anyone who saw dogs in the area to report it immediately to the Far North District Council's animal management team on 0800 029 920.

Solving the problem would require a joint effort by DoC, the council, iwi and landowners, he said.

Marine scientists Crispin and Irene Middleton, of Ngunguru, were walking Te Paki Coastal Track in March when they encountered dogs while camping in a bay near Cape Maria van Diemen.

They were not threatened but heard the animals ''snuffling around'' during the night.

The next morning they found their campsite was surrounded by tracks from what appeared to be a large number of dogs, presumably looking for food.

They reported the incident to DoC.

The closed tracks are Cape Reinga-Te Werahi Beach Track, Te Werahi Beach-Twilight Beach Track, Twilight Beach-Te Paki Stream Track and Twilight-Te Werahi Loop Track. Twilight campground, where Te Araroa walkers usually spend their first night, is also closed.

The track from the Cape Reinga carpark to the lighthouse remains open, along with Te Paki Stream and tracks east of the Cape towards Spirits Bay. Visitor facilities at Te Rerenga Wairua/Cape Reinga also remain open.