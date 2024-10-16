Far North, the TV series that focused on the inept efforts to import half a tonne of methamphetamine on to Ninety Mile Beach, has been nominated for seven gongs in the NZ Television Awards.
The programme starred Kiwi acting royalty Robyn Malcolm and Temuera Morrison as Ahipara couple Heather and Ed who helped expose a multimillion-dollar meth drop - then the country’s largest ever drug bust - on to the beach in 2016.
The South Pacific Pictures’ comedy-drama has earned seven nominations in the awards, including nods for Best Actor (Temuera Morrison), Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama/Comedy (David White), Best Cinematography: Drama/Comedy, Images and Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama (Adam Luxton), Best Contribution to a Soundtrack (Tom Miskin, Alan Kidd, Mike Bayliss and Steve Finnigan), Images and Sound Best Original Score (Moniker), Best Costume Design (Briar Vivian) and Best Makeup Design (Janene Cissi).
Far North had its premiere in the cinema at Kaitāia’s Te Ahu Centre.
