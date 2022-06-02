Halo, who went missing from the outskirts of Kaikohe, helped calm his autistic owner, 16-year-old Tyler. Photo / supplied

A Far North dad is appealing to locals for help in finding his autistic son's horse, Halo, who went missing over a week ago.

Clinton Mokaraka said Tyler's horse disappeared from their dairy farm on the outskirts of Kaikohe on May 24.

Halo is a nine-year-old quarter horse mare, with a white spot on her forehead. She is 15 hands high and was wearing a blue halter.

Tyler, 16, is "missing his best friend".

"She's a part of his wairua [spirit].

"She helps him manage his situation.

"He can be upset and she'll soothe him.

"Something that can be very upsetting to him, he'll go outside with a piece of bread or a meal and he'll stay out there and just be around her.

"She is his go-to when he's in that sort of headspace."

Mokaraka said Halo was in a paddock near the house and had recently got into another paddock.

He went to put her back and: "When I went to get her the following day she was gone.

"I checked everywhere on the farm, and ventured up the road and saw horse poo on the concrete.

"I know another lady who has horses, and went to see if she was around there but she was nowhere to be seen."

Mokaraka posted on social media asking if anyone had seen a horse roaming around Rangihamama Rd but has received no response.

There was no way Halo could have wandered off on her own as all the gates were shut, he said.

"It's starting to make me wonder if someone's taken her."

Tyler has owned Halo for six years, and though he doesn't ride her he is happy just hanging out with her for company.

Tyler has "strong autistic traits" and Halo helped him manage his feelings, Mokaraka said.

He "understands to a certain degree" that his horse is gone.

"He's not crying about it but with Tyler it's constantly on his mind. I can occasionally distract him but the conversation will always come back to his horse.

"Every day he comes home from school and asks 'have we found Halo?'

"She's a companion."

Tyler is missing his best friend Halo, who went missing on May 24. Photo / supplied

Research shows equine therapy is effective for treating adolescents experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma-related symptoms, ADHD, autism, and other mental health conditions.

Spending time with horses reduces the stress hormone cortisol, and lowers blood pressure.

Bay of Islands Riding for the Disabled volunteer Glenys Rossell said horses help improve children's self-esteem, confidence, communication and trust.



"A lot of autistic kids have an empathy with the horses and the horses will respond to them and drop down to their level."

Mokaraka said he has reported Halo's disappearance to police, but "what's more important to us is that we get her back. We're not going to press charges."

Anyone with information is urged to call Mokaraka on 021 631641.