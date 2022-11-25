The Northland Stingrays inline hockey club is holding a fundraiser on December 3 for team mate Jimmy Hawes who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Photo / Supplied

The Northland inline hockey community is appealing to Far North residents and businesses to get behind a fundraiser to help a young player with terminal cancer.

At just 32, Kerikeri resident and Northland Stingrays player Jimmy Hawes has been diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 bowel and liver cancer and may have only weeks or months left to live.

The Northland Stingrays inline hockey club is in the throes of putting together a fundraiser – their longest-running hockey game - to give Hawes and his new wife Aurora Passchier more time together.

They want to raise $20,000, which will fund treatments for Hawes, by holding a six-hour hockey game at Bay Sport Stadium in Waipapa from midday on December 3.

Sasha Fraser-Nathan, who is helping organise the event, said the couple have only been in Kerikeri for two-and-a-half years after moving from Canterbury, but have made a big impact on the small inline hockey community.

They married in 2021 and were thinking of starting a family.

She hopes people will support the couple, who don’t have any family in the area.

“We know retail has been really rough this year, but even if they can’t afford to contribute financially, we would love it if they come and watch the game,” she said.

“They’re such a sweet young couple.

“Jimmy’s only been part of the club for eight months, he just became a really good mate within the team in such a short period of time.

“To hear this devastating news ... we all felt we had to wrap around them both and show him he does have family and the Stingrays are that up here.”

Fraser-Nathan, whose husband and two boys play in Stingrays teams, said entry to the event was by donation, and food and snacks would be available for sale.

Kerikeri resident Jimmy Hawes and his wife, Aurora, are going through an extremely tough time after Jimmy was diagnosed with cancer. Photo / Supplied

There will be a silent auction, prizes, and raffles, and sponsorship from businesses would be much appreciated.

Both teams playing on the day will be Stingrays teams who will be divided into the club colours, blue and white.

Fraser-Nathan encouraged Kerikeri and Waipapa businesses to display the club’s colours in their shop windows.

“We invite all of Kerikeri, Waipapa and even further afield to come and cheer our Stingrays on.”

Hawes, who plays in the men’s senior B team, made it to the nationals in Hamilton at the beginning of October.

He received the heart-breaking news not long after his return.

The outlook is not great but there are some options, Fraser-Nathan said.

The oncologist has advised there were unfunded treatments available that could extend his life by months, possibly years.

This includes Bevacizumab (Avastin), an anti-angiogenic drug that costs around $20,000 plus $1500 for each round of additional treatment.

The raised funds will also help with accommodation and transport costs to the hospital.

Coach Phil Jones said he was extremely sad for Hawes and his wife.

“The news when we went to see him wasn’t that flash.

“They’ve had some better news since the last visit, but most of us are praying for a miracle.

“We felt bound and keen to do as much as we could to help and support them.

“We want to make the day super successful in the hope that it can support the family through an extremely difficult time. Miracles do happen and that’s what we’re praying for.”

Visit www.facebook.com/JimmysPuckOffToCancer for details about the event.

A Givealittle page, Treatment for James’ Stage 4 bowel and liver cancer, has also been set up and has so far raised over $20,000.

Please email sashafrasernathan@gmail.com if you can help with sponsorship.