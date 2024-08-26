Their family hailed from Muvattupuzha, in Kerala, a coastal state in southern India. As Babu (her son) grew up he kept up with his “helpful nature” and remained a “committed family person”.

She couldn’t recall a day when her son didn’t call her and ask about their well-being.

Besides his “caring” personality he was known to his parents and younger sister as an “energetic and ambitious man” who never liked to stay idle and loved to “read and travel”.

“Keeping his interests in mind, we educated Ferzil with great difficulty. So, after he got a job in Whangārei, our dreams of owning a house became a reality.”

The mother said that since Babu was the sole breadwinner in the house, he was helping to pay off the home loan that exceeded $50,000.

Now the family not only has to deal with the “pain” of losing a loved one but also risk having their house seized by bank authorities, compile huge debts and be incapable of wedding their daughter.

“All this has made us feel very insecure and saddened,” Laila Babu said.

Police said officers did not have any updates on Babu at this point.

“Despite extensive search efforts, the man has not yet been located at this stage... Our thoughts remain with both men’s families as they continue to deal with the loss following this tragic incident,” a spokesperson said.

Te Waiariki, Ngāti Korora, Ngāti Takapari Hapū rep and kaumātua of Taiharuru Pereri Mahanga said the “devastating tragedy” highlights the dangers of this area, known to hapū as Huitau or “The Gap” by others.

He added that the area sits within tribal boundaries and is known for its utmost cultural significance, a wāhi tapu and was one of the most unforgiving parts of the coast.

To his knowledge, since the 1970s to date, about 10 people have drowned in the area including the deaths of Kumar and Babu.

Except for the Taiharuru locals, the wider public and tourists were probably unaware that the 3km stretch from Awahoa in Davies Bay to Huitau has had a historical rahui since the early 1800s and is considered by mana whenua as a “no-go-zone”.

“The area is tapu because of the spillage of blood and warfare that took place then. Hence, we as locals never go there,” Mahanga said.

Despite several deliberations with the Whangārei District Council, nothing came to fruition.

“But things got serious when two drowned recently but only one came back.”

Mahanga said since then the council has put two signs in the area, warning people not to enter the place.

“But I’m aware that some people continue to fish in that area ‘till today. One even wrote to me saying why should they be told not to fish after they have been doing so for 39 years.

“I replied saying that they were fortunate for that long. Since there might be an unfortunate day when they don’t come back.”

Mahanga said his message to the family of Kumar and Babu was that his “heart still feels for them”. And for the wider public to respect the signage and not treat the Huitau as a tourism or fishing spot.

