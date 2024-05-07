The body of Sarath Kumar (left) was found on Friday. His friend Ferzil Babu (right) is yet to be located after both men went fishing last week at The Gap at Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads. Photos / Michael Cunningham

The family of a fisherman missing off the coast of Northland is not giving up hope as the search enters its seventh day.

Ferzil Babu and friend Sarath Kumar were last heard from at 4pm last Wednesday as they headed to a spot known as The Gap in Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads.

Kumar’s body was found by the national police dive squad on Friday but the search for Babu continues.

A Givealittle page has since been started to help both men’s families and to cover initial expenses and repatriation.

Whangārei Malayalee Association secretary Rabin Ranji said Babu’s family were “not giving up anytime soon” and hoped to find closure.

Despite setbacks due to yesterday’s weather conditions, Ranji expects the search to resume in full swing today.

In a social media post, Babu’s family remembered him as a loving husband and a great father to his 6-month-old son Mikhail.

In January 2023, he married Ashni Mohan, a registered nurse with Northland DHB.

In June, he resigned from his administrative supervisor role in an auto parts store in the United Arab Emirates to join his wife and start a family in Whangārei.

The family said the couple had to face a lot of hardship.

“Their son had a complicated birth and was hospitalised for quite a long time. With all the adversities they had in their life, they became stronger and were gradually settling down here,” a family statement read.

Babu is from Muvattupuzha, in Kerala, a coastal state in southern India. He was known to his parents and younger sister as an energetic and ambitious man who never liked to stay idle and loved to engage in any social and outdoor activities. Fishing was his passion.

Ranji said he was a close friend to both Babu and his wife and the news of his disappearance had hit him hard.

“During all my interactions with him, he came across as a very loving, cheerful and caring person. He always had this warmth in his face whenever he smiled.”

Ranji believed his friend’s love for fishing had seen him frequent the gap and the surrounding coastal areas in Tariharuru several times.

“He was all set to begin his career here and that’s when all these unexpected [things] happened. So, we as the association have been supporting the family at this time of distress.”

A memorial service for Kumar would be held in Whangārei in the coming week before his family headed to India for his funeral, Ranji said.

“We would like to acknowledge the support of police, community and the Indian High Commission in Wellington for all the help they have been providing so far.”

