Sarath Kumar (left) was found on Friday. Ferzil Babu (right) is yet to be located. Photos / Michael Cunningham, supplied

Two fishermen who went missing, off the coast of Northland last Wednesday, have been named as Sarath Kumar, 37, and Ferzil Babu, 34.

The pair were fishing at Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads, at a spot known as the Gap on Wednesday evening, and emergency services were called at about midnight after the pair failed to return home as expected by 11pm.

Kumar’s body was located in the water on Friday by the police dive squad, however, the search continues for Babu.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday the search - now including the shoreline - was continuing with the aid of a drone.

Whangārei Malayalee Association secretary Rabin Ranji said this marked the first time the community had been rocked by such a shocking incident.

The association had named the pair in a Facebook post on Saturday which appealed for support and donations.

Ranji said the families were appreciative of the outpouring of support that occurred in the wake of the tragedy but were still in shock.

Kumar worked as a registered nurse in the Whangārei Emergency Department and had only lived in Whangārei for two months after migrating to New Zealand at the end of 2023.

He was a loving husband to his wife and father to a 5-year-old daughter, who are “devastated” by their loss.

The pair will be heading back to India once the coronial processes are complete to be closer to family and decide upon their plans.

Ranji said Kumar’s colleagues at the hospital remain “saddened” and “still in shock” at his death, having seen him only the day before.

Babu moved to New Zealand after marrying his wife in January 2023. The pair moved to New Zealand in June and six months ago welcomed a son.

Ranji said the family and association remain appreciative of police and search and rescue efforts.

“These people are going the extra mile to give us answers.”

A police liaison officer has remained constantly in touch with the association as well as the families during the process, he said.

A Facebook post on Saturday named the pair and appealed for community support.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the tragic loss of two of our own, Sarath Kumar and Ferzil Babu, in a fishing accident.”

“Both Sarath and Ferzil, who recently relocated to New Zealand, were deeply loved and respected by their families, friends, and the wider community. We can confirm the death of Sarath Kumar and the search is still ongoing for the other loving member.”

Comments on the post extended their condolences and one stated they had recently met Kumar in the ED and described him as a “kind and gentle person”.

A Givealittle page has since been launched to assist their young families and to cover initial expenses and repatriation.

The search for the men initially involved police search and rescue, a police Eagle helicopter and LandSar volunteers.

The national police dive squad joined the operation on Friday, with the assistance of Coastguard Tutukaka Volunteers as well as Northland Coastguard Air Patrol.

The Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol search and rescue squad was also using two inflatable rescue boats to help with the task of finding Babu on Friday.

Hapū have placed a rāhui (prohibited access) for the area around the Gap that will last at least five days.

To donate to the families of Sarath Kumar and Ferzil Babu, head to the Givealittle page.

