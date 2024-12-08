Advertisement
Family harm: Armed police close major route through Whangārei this afternoon

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
A motorist took this photograph while stuck in traffic at an armed police roadblock in central Whangārei this afternoon. (Used with permission.)

Armed police set up a roadblock at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Maunu Rd in Whangārei this afternoon as a family harm incident unfolded nearby.

In a statement issued about 3.30pm, police said officers, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, responded to a family harm incident on Central Ave about 11am.

The Northern Advocate understands the call-out was initially logged as firearm offences.

“A cordon was put in place while police resolved the situation. One person was taken into custody and charges are being considered.”

No other details were supplied.

Earlier, motorists unable to get through the roadblock took to community pages on Facebook to ask what was going on.

A woman said her husband could not get home to nearby Woodhill as the whole suburb was inaccessible.

