A motorist took this photograph while stuck in traffic at an armed police roadblock in central Whangārei this afternoon. (Used with permission.)

Armed police set up a roadblock at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Maunu Rd in Whangārei this afternoon as a family harm incident unfolded nearby.

In a statement issued about 3.30pm, police said officers, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, responded to a family harm incident on Central Ave about 11am.

The Northern Advocate understands the call-out was initially logged as firearm offences.

“A cordon was put in place while police resolved the situation. One person was taken into custody and charges are being considered.”