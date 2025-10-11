“It’s a great community event and I love being part of it, with increasing appreciation of electric boats,” she said.
Tomorrow’s festival promises another jam-packed day including a long-distance row, the Head of the Hātea Regatta, starting at 9am.
Highlights of Sunday’s programme include a helicopter rescue demonstration on the water from 1pm, thanks to Coastguard Whangārei and Northland Rescue Helicopter (NEST).
The free talks and musical entertainment will also continue, go to whangareimaritimefestival.co.nz for full details.
Scroll through the pictures below to see more photographs from Saturday:
Image 1 of 8: Twins Lexie and Sonny Leef, 6, have fun painting a school of clay fish and sharks at the Ray White fish-painting tent. Photo / Denise Piper
