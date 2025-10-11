The Whangārei firm's chief executive, Fiona Bycroft, on electric vs combustion systems. Video / Michael Craig

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Warm weather and calm seas greeted hundreds of visitors to the first day of the Whangārei Maritime Festival on Saturday.

Now in its third year, the weekend festival is run by the Black Ball Maritime Society.

With free entry, free entertainment and many activities available for koha, the event proved popular with families, including large queues for rides in the steam-powered fleet.

A wide range of boats were available for members of the public to view, from traditional waka to classic yachts.

Aboard New Zealand’s first commercially available electric speedboat, Game Changer, Naut chief executive Fiona Bycroft said the festival is a “fabulous event”.