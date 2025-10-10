Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei Maritime Festival brings electric speedboat and rescue demos

Karina Cooper
News Director·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The Whangārei Maritime Festival has attracted huge crowds at past events. Photo / NZME

The Whangārei Maritime Festival has attracted huge crowds at past events. Photo / NZME

Northlanders are encouraged to “seas” the day at Whangārei’s popular annual Maritime Festival this weekend.

The two-day Black Ball Maritime Society-run event, now in its third year, will take over the Town Basin from 10am tomorrow and Sunday.

Free entertainment, maritime themed talks, , and marine exhibits are all on offer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save