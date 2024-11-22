Northland patients will benefit from a new machine for cancer treatment at Auckland City Hospital. The MV5 linear accelerator, or Linac machine targets cancer tumours with pinpoint accuracy. Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said the new, state-of-the-art machine would provide even better treatment for 30 to 40 people each day. The new machine would provide much better image definition so clinicians could minimise the exposure of surrounding, healthy tissue to radiation, Reti said.

Photographic works on show

Kerikeri nature photographer Janette Walker is showcasing her work in an exhibition at the Turner Centre until December 8. My Photography Journey features Walker’s passion for photography, particularly her delicate macro flower photography, which has blossomed over the past decade. The exhibition is being held daily at the Turner Centre Theatre Bar. Visit turnercentre.co.nz for more information.

Council seeks feedback

Whangārei District Council wants feedback on its reserve management plans for Kensington Park and William Fraser Memorial Park on Pohe Island, Parihaka and Hātea River parks, and Pukenui Forest – Ngahere o Pukenui. The plans set the direction for management and control of the high-profile reserves. Provide feedback via council’s website: wdc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay

Christmas rubbish collection

Rubbish and recycling collections on Christmas Day in Kaipara will move to December 24. Extra collections for summer hotspots Baylys Beach, Glinks Gully and Mangawhai during that time will also take place.

Airline seeks kids’ videos

Air New Zealand is renowned for its creative safety videos and now, the airline is inviting Kiwi kids to create their very own ‘Schools for Safety’ video to go in the running to receive one of five $10,000 grants. The nationwide campaign invites primary schools to showcase their own take on safety. Visit the airline’s website for more info.

New boat for North Tugz

North Tugz, the company that provides towage and pilotage services in Whangārei Harbour, has welcomed a replacement pilot boat to its fleet. The 18.5-metre MV ‘Berkeley’ previously served as a pilot boat at the Port of Fremantle in Western Australia. North Tugz’ outgoing chairman Murray Jagger said it would help the company position itself for the more important role that Whangārei Harbour was poised to play in Northland’s economic growth.







