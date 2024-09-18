Timothy, aged six, was learning how to make a Tukutuku Toi Māori - a traditional artform - with Te Ahu Librarian Aria Robin-Underwood, as part of the library’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language week).

Every week is Māori Language Week for many in the Far Far North with almost half the population identifying as Māori - the district is a hot bed of Te Reo speakers.

But that doesn’t stop locals from getting behind the official Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language week) that the whole country is celebrating.

A number of events and activities have been organised for the week, with the Te Ahu Library at Kaitāia having a packed programme for the week.

Librarian Aria Robin-Underwood said the aim was to have some fun events that adults and children could enjoy to celebrate the week.

On Tuesday she was busy helping Timothy, aged six, to make a Tukutuku Toi Māori - a traditional artform - that he said was fun to do.