Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Every week is Māori Language Week in the Far Far North

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Timothy, aged six, was learning how to make a Tukutuku Toi Māori - a traditional artform - with Te Ahu Librarian Aria Robin-Underwood, as part of the library’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language week).

Timothy, aged six, was learning how to make a Tukutuku Toi Māori - a traditional artform - with Te Ahu Librarian Aria Robin-Underwood, as part of the library’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language week).

Every week is Māori Language Week for many in the Far Far North with almost half the population identifying as Māori - the district is a hot bed of Te Reo speakers.

But that doesn’t stop locals from getting behind the official Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language week) that the whole country is celebrating.

A number of events and activities have been organised for the week, with the Te Ahu Library at Kaitāia having a packed programme for the week.

Librarian Aria Robin-Underwood said the aim was to have some fun events that adults and children could enjoy to celebrate the week.

On Tuesday she was busy helping Timothy, aged six, to make a Tukutuku Toi Māori - a traditional artform - that he said was fun to do.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Learning how to make traditional artwork for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori at Te Ahu Library in Kaitāia was fun, Timothy, aged six, reckoned
Learning how to make traditional artwork for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori at Te Ahu Library in Kaitāia was fun, Timothy, aged six, reckoned

Robin-Underwood was also designing the large tukutuku the library would use for people to work on.

There’s a competition to find the 100 Māori words hidden throughout the library; Ngā Tākaro Rā game days; Te Wiki o te Reo Māori storytime; Tukutuku Toi Māori; The Ako, Kōrero, Me Tākaro after school programme and Kapu Tī Kōrero (a cup of tea and Te Reo conversations).

For more details of events at the library go to https://kaitaianz.co.nz/library-2/ or check them out on Facebook.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The theme for this year’s Māori Language Week is Ake Ake Ake, made famous by the 28th Māori Battalion when they marched singing into Europe. The phrase also ends karakia and speeches with unity and solidarity.

This week is an opportunity to take stock of the language, from where it was 30 years ago to where it is now - and where we need it to go.

For more information about Māori Language Week go to https://www.reomaori.co.nz/

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate