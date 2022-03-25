Voyager 2021 media awards
Enchanter tragedy: The ill-fated fishing trip to Three Kings Islands

14 minutes to read
The Enchanter charter fishing boat which capsized last Sunday with 10 aboard. Photo / Supplied

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

When Lance Goodhew headed out around the top of New Zealand for Manawatāwhi-Three Kings Islands, his mind would have been fixed on the five days ahead.

At the forefront was wanting to provide his eight

