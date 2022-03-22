Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Enchanter boat tragedy: Northland Helicopter Rescue pilot tells of dangerous night flight to save five people

5 minutes to read
Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot Lance Donnelly speaks about the Enchanter fishing boat rescue operation. Video / Northland Rescue Helicopter / Michael Cunningham

Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot Lance Donnelly speaks about the Enchanter fishing boat rescue operation. Video / Northland Rescue Helicopter / Michael Cunningham

By
Jaime Lyth

Northern Advocate Multimedia Journalist

The Northland Rescue Helicopter pilot who helped save five lives after a fishing charter boat sunk off North Cape has called the incident "extreme."

Lance Donnelly, a pilot of 30 years, described the rescue mission

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.