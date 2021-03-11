Emergency services responding to serious crash in Northland

Police at the scene of a serious crash in Maungatūroto, Kaipara on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a single vehicle in Maungatūroto, around 70km south of Whangārei.

St John dispatched two ambulances, a PRIME doctor, a Rapid Response Unit, and a Northland Rescue Helicopter to the scene of the crash on Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungatūroto around 3.15pm.

The crash occurred on Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungatūroto, Kaipara. Photo / Google Maps

Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade and police were also in attendance.

One person in a minor condition was treated at the scene and did not need to be transported to Whangārei Hospital.

More details are to come.