Emergency services responding to serious crash in Northland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a single vehicle in Maungatūroto, around 70km south of Whangārei.
St John dispatched two ambulances, a PRIME doctor, a Rapid Response Unit, and a Northland Rescue Helicopter to the scene of the crash on Bickerstaffe Rd in Maungatūroto around 3.15pm.
Maungatūroto Volunteer Fire Brigade and police were also in attendance.
One person in a minor condition was treated at the scene and did not need to be transported to Whangārei Hospital.
More details are to come.