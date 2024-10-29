‘’It’s great news and the contractors up there have done an awesome job to get to this stage. So kudos to all the workers there as this is fantastic news for us.’’
He said the opening was worth celebrating and and event of some sort would be held to coincide with the reopening.
‘’I know NZTA are working on something and Northland Inc is working on something to remind the rest of the world about all the great things to do up here that they’ve missed out on (while the gorge road has been closed).
‘’It’s important that there’s good messaging that we are open for business at that busy time of the year.’’
News the Mangamuka Gorge will be open in time for Christmas is cause for celebration in Northland, Northland MP Grant McCallum says.
“After being closed for over two years, the new and improved SH1 stretch through the Mangamukas includes strengthened resilience to weather events, safer roads, and faster travel times. Northlanders depend on our connection to the rest of the country to keep our regional economy moving, whether for tourism or shipping out our products,’’McCallum said.
“Reopening in time for Christmas means Northland will be positioned to take advantage of the full potential for summer visitors to come to the North. I encourage all New Zealanders to come and see what Northland has to offer.
“Northlanders have been incredibly patient as work has progressed. I want to recognise them and the many workers who put in over 530,000 hours on site to get this essential project done.’’
More than two years later, local workers still make up over 50% of the workforce alongside additional expert services, and NZTA maintained our policy of training and using local workers where possible. This ongoing involvement underscores our commitment to the people of the Far North, ensuring the benefits of this project continue to be shared with the local community.
Repairs to all 20 of the minor slips are now complete, and nine of the 16 critical slip repairs have been completed, NZTA said. Multiple crews are working to complete the finishing works on the remaining seven critical slips, including finishing installing anchors, safety barriers, drainage systems, and rebuilding the road surface.