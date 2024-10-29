Work has continued round the clock to get SH1 over Mangamuka Gorge reopened

KBA Chair Josh Kirby said having the highway through the Mangamukas reopening date set was ‘’a great early Christmas present’' for the Far Far North.

Kirby said as well as the working bee, KBA ad NZTA, along with Northland Inc, were working on to welcome the rest of the world back to the area.

The closure has had a big impact on Far North businesses, and they would be delighted at the reopening, he said.

‘’It’s great news and the contractors up there have done an awesome job to get to this stage. So kudos to all the workers there as this is fantastic news for us.’’

He said the opening was worth celebrating and and event of some sort would be held to coincide with the reopening.

‘’I know NZTA are working on something and Northland Inc is working on something to remind the rest of the world about all the great things to do up here that they’ve missed out on (while the gorge road has been closed).

‘’It’s important that there’s good messaging that we are open for business at that busy time of the year.’’

News the Mangamuka Gorge will be open in time for Christmas is cause for celebration in Northland, Northland MP Grant McCallum says.

Contractors finishing some of the last piling work required on SH1 over the Mangamukas, which is on track to reopen on December 20

“After being closed for over two years, the new and improved SH1 stretch through the Mangamukas includes strengthened resilience to weather events, safer roads, and faster travel times. Northlanders depend on our connection to the rest of the country to keep our regional economy moving, whether for tourism or shipping out our products,’’McCallum said.

“Reopening in time for Christmas means Northland will be positioned to take advantage of the full potential for summer visitors to come to the North. I encourage all New Zealanders to come and see what Northland has to offer.

“Northlanders have been incredibly patient as work has progressed. I want to recognise them and the many workers who put in over 530,000 hours on site to get this essential project done.’’

Over 80% of the daily workforce on the Mangamuka site were Far North locals during the enabling works phase. Many of them had deep connections to the land. This project benefited them economically, allowed them to take pride in reconnecting their communities, and gave them valuable skill

More than two years later, local workers still make up over 50% of the workforce alongside additional expert services, and NZTA maintained our policy of training and using local workers where possible. This ongoing involvement underscores our commitment to the people of the Far North, ensuring the benefits of this project continue to be shared with the local community.

Repairs to all 20 of the minor slips are now complete, and nine of the 16 critical slip repairs have been completed, NZTA said. Multiple crews are working to complete the finishing works on the remaining seven critical slips, including finishing installing anchors, safety barriers, drainage systems, and rebuilding the road surface.



