Duwaine Johnstone pleads not guilty to murdering Yvonne Chapman in Whangārei park

2 mins to read

Yvonne Chapman, who died after being shot in a Whangārei park, has been remembered as a beloved mother and a beautiful person who was mischievous and fun.

A man charged with murdering “beloved mother” Yvonne Chapman in a Whangārei park has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chapman, 66, died after being shot at the Beach Rd public reserve in Onerahi on February 27.

Duwaine Robert Johnstone, 63, a refrigeration technician from Whangārei Heads, suffered serious injuries on the same day and has been in hospital in Auckland.

He was charged with Chapman’s murder on March 4 through the Auckland District Court and remanded in custody, although he was in hospital at the time.

Johnstone’s ill-health had prevented him from giving instructions to his counsel, Luka Grbavac.

But at the High Court at Whangārei on Friday, his lawyer was instructed to enter a not guilty plea.

The court, full of family and friends of Chapman, heard how Johnstone was released from hospital this week and is now being held at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Grbavac indicated Corrections was struggling to correctly manage Johnstone’s injuries and his client was seeking bail.

A previous application for name suppression was abandoned, with Johnstone’s name suppression lapsing on Friday.

His appearance in court was again excused on Friday, but he was ordered to appear either in person or by video link at his next appearance to confirm the not-guilty plea.

Johnstone is due to next appear in the High Court on June 4, with a trial date set for early 2027.

Chapman has been remembered by her three sons as a “beloved mother” and “precious taonga”. Her friends describe her as a beautiful person, who was mischievous and fun.

