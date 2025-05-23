A man charged with murdering “beloved mother” Yvonne Chapman in a Whangārei park has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Chapman, 66, died after being shot at the Beach Rd public reserve in Onerahi on February 27.
Duwaine Robert Johnstone, 63, a refrigeration technician from Whangārei Heads, suffered serious injuries on the same day and has been in hospital in Auckland.
He was charged with Chapman’s murder on March 4 through the Auckland District Court and remanded in custody, although he was in hospital at the time.
Johnstone’s ill-health had prevented him from giving instructions to his counsel, Luka Grbavac.