Yvonne Chapman, who died after being shot in a Whangārei park, has been remembered as a beloved mother and a beautiful person who was mischievous and fun.

23 May, 2025 03:26 AM 2 mins to read

A man charged with murdering “beloved mother” Yvonne Chapman in a Whangārei park has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chapman, 66, died after being shot at the Beach Rd public reserve in Onerahi on February 27.

Duwaine Robert Johnstone, 63, a refrigeration technician from Whangārei Heads, suffered serious injuries on the same day and has been in hospital in Auckland.

He was charged with Chapman’s murder on March 4 through the Auckland District Court and remanded in custody, although he was in hospital at the time.

Johnstone’s ill-health had prevented him from giving instructions to his counsel, Luka Grbavac.