Last weekend saw the ‘”junior bowlers - 1 to 5 years” take centre stage and congratulations to Skye Renes and Barbara Hopper who won the women’s competition for the third year in a row when they defeated Denise Barnes and Maggie Lawson from Ngunguru in the final.

In the men’s division, it was success for Graham Ball and partner G. Wilson (Waipū) when they defeated W. Catchpole & K. Lark (Mangawhai) 16-15 in a very close final.

Well done to all players and thanks to Mangawhai, Whangārei and centre officials who worked to make this event a success.

This weekend it is open to all players when the Centre Open Triples will be played at Waipū and Mangawhai greens. Post section will also be at Mangawhai on Sunday.

A total of 22 men’s and 16 women’s teams are due to take part. I have had a late withdrawal in the women’s section and I am looking for one more team to take part. Please contact me on 0273298011 if you would like to play.

The draw is as follows:

Men at Waipū: S. Mitchell, J. Parker, R. Ballinger, D. Rhind, D. Frame, G. Seddon, J. Ridling, M. Haslam, A. McKinlay, K. Lineham, J. Carruthers, N. Franks.

Men at Mangawhai ‘B’ Green: G. Lawrence, G. Angus, D. Thomas, K. Mcleod, B. Harrison, D. Cameron, B. Barnetta, P. Price, D. McMurchy, R. Burgin.

Women at Mangawhai ‘A’ Green: C. Budge, J. Little, C. Neeley, C. Lineham, A. Halls, M. Harrington, D. Owens, S. Belin, M. Attwood, J. Johnson, J. Burgin, V.T app, S. Rogers, P. Warth, M. Timoti.

Play starts at 8.45am at all venues.

The next round of Bowls3Five will be played next Wednesday at Bowls Whangārei. The trial ends start at 6pm and 13 teams are taking part.

Entry forms for Interclub Sevens - men and women - have been sent to all clubs. Please follow the instructions on the entry form as to how to enter.

Club events for next week:

Wednesday - Leigh AC Triples; Bowls3Five 6.15pm

Thursday - Hikurangi AC Triples

Friday - Whangārei AC Triples 5.30pm

Sat-Sun - Club Championships

Tuesday, December 20 - Kamo AC Triples.

Then - Merry Christmas everyone.



