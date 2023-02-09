After being closed for two weeks - apart for a few temporary one-lane openings - State Highway One over the Brynderwyns will reopen in both directions tomorrow.

Relief is at hand for motorists, with State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns reopening in both directions tomorrow after being closed for two weeks by storm-induced slips.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA said the road, south of Whangārei, will be open for all traffic, including over-size vehicles from 8am.

Barriers, safety hit posts and temporary speed restrictions will be in place and motorists are urged to use caution and drive to the conditions.

The road will continue to be assessed as Waka Kotahi monitors the incoming Cyclone Gabrielle and Waka Kotahi will close the road if it becomes unsafe.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, regional manager maintenance and operations said crews have worked hard over the past week to clear slips and complete important safety checks.

“We know this is a crucial link for freight groups and the community however the safety of road users is our top priority. With more wet weather predicted we will be closely monitoring the road with crews ready to react if necessary,’’ she said.

“Traffic management will be in place so we urge motorists to be extra cautious through this area and adjust their driving to the conditions, which means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for surface water and debris on the road. We also acknowledge that this stretch of road is particularly susceptible to adverse weather conditions and as we move from the response phase to the recovery phase, we will consider ways to ensure this critical route can be more resilient.”

While the route has been closed motorists have had to take winding detours.



