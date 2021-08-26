Donate online on Daffodil Day in Northland

There'll be no Daffodil Day street collection this year but Northlanders can donate online. Photo / NZME

There'll be no Daffodil Day street collection this year but Northlanders can donate online. Photo / NZME

Covid lockdown has cancelled this year's Daffodil Day street appeal but organisers in Northland hope online donations will raise enough to continue supporting cancer patients across the region.

Cancer Society Auckland/Northland is appealing for online donations, which will be matched dollar for dollar up to $500,000 by principal sponsor ANZ. And successful Kiwi Olympian Emma Twigg and track cyclist Sam Webster are also getting behind their cause.

The society raises about $100,000 during the annual street appeal to go towards supporting nurses, cancer research, and its 54-room Domain Lodge accommodation opposite Auckland Hospital.

Northland cancer patients who require radiation stay at the lodge.

Daffodial Day is today.

Society manager Auckland/Northland, Jenni Moore, said the cancellation of the street appeal this year was a huge blow, coupled with the fact they had limited fundraiser last year because of Covid.

"We do not get any support from the government so we rely on big events like Daffodil Day to support cancer patients who are very stretched and require support from us. This year, there are a number of options for people to donate online," she said.

"There are cool ideas and tools that businesses for example have got and of course our principal sponsor ANZ is matching donations dollar for dollar, Olympians have also got

behind."

Moore said Northlanders as well as businesses have been generous and she hoped the society would be able to raise enough money to continue its work.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Covid last year, Moore said the society in Northland managed to do reasonably well as the lockdown in Auckland ramped up donations online.

The society looks after 250 cancer patients in Northland at any one time.

Three leading technology giants and investors have also committed to matching donations up to $500,000 which means for every $1 donated by a member of the public, the society will receive $3.

Donations can be made via www.daffodilday.org.nz.