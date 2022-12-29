The Department of Conservation said 78 offences have been recorded in Northland in the past two years for people breaching its rules at its reserves, including eight at the Whangārei Harbour Marine Reserve (pictured).

The Department of Conservation is urging the public to follow the rules when enjoying recreation on public conservation land and in marine and coastal environments after recording 78 offences in its Northland estate in the past two years.

Misbehaviour in marine reserves, breaches of the National Parks Act and people failing to abide by the Taupō Trout Fishery rules feature prominently among conservation offences, DoC says.

As thousands of New Zealanders prepare for summer holidays, DoC has released a list of enforcement action data and illegal incidents across the country to remind the public to follow the rules when enjoying recreation on public conservation land and in marine and coastal environments.

DoC senior manager regulatory assurance John Wallwork said the department places emphasis on its enforcement responsibilities, to ensure all New Zealanders can safely enjoy recreation in conservation areas.

Between September 2020 and December 2022, DoC recorded hundreds of breaches of various acts it enforces across the country, including 78 in Northland. Of those 78 offences, 50 infringement notices were issued.

There were 45 breaches of Northland Reserve bylaws and 15 breaches of marine reserves, including eight at the Whangārei Harbour Marine Reserve and five at the Poor Knights Marine Reserve.

Section 24 of Northland Reserve Bylaws refers to any breach of the bylaws — including being noisy, intoxicated, possessing dangerous weapons, litter, wasting water, operating aircraft, lighting fires, animals, dogs, vehicles, walking on planted beds, gatherings that disturb others, damage, noise, camping.

The Marine Reserves and Reserves Act both include a huge range of offences under the main “offences” clause — mainly fishing in marine reserves (as per the original media release) and a range of issues similar to the northern Reserve Bylaws for the Reserve Act.

There were also 13 breaches of the Reserves Act in Northland, and one covering the Dog Control Act; freedom camping; whitebaiting; wild animal control and the Wildlife Act.

“Part of DoC’s work is ensuring people enjoying Aotearoa’s native species and conservation spaces comply with rules to help protect them, and in a way that’s fair for everyone,” Wallwork said.

“When people don’t follow the rules, it poses a risk to our native places and species and puts these taonga at risk. It can also impact other people trying to enjoy their holiday outdoors.”

Illegal activity in New Zealand’s marine reserves spikes over summer — when many people are enjoying boating and other water-based recreation.

Marine reserve offences account for 40 per cent of infringements issued by DoC.





The most common offence in marine reserves is fishing, including the taking of kina and shellfish. Other offences include dumping rubbish in marine reserves or removing material such as sand, shingle or seaweed.

Fishing and sports fishing offences, largely at the Taupō Trout Fishery rank second make up 10% of all infringements issued. The Taupō Trout Fishery is the largest of its kind in the country.

The third most common type of offending relates to people taking dogs into national parks or failing to comply with a dog permit. These breaches of the National Parks Act dog control laws account for just under 5 per cent of infringements issued.

To find out the rules covering DoC sites go to www.doc.govt.nz/



