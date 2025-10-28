Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Dementia in Northland: Devices help give peace of mind to families of those who wander

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Pete Smith from Northland LandSAR says WanderSearch can help find people with dementia who go missing, by tracking their beacon with a specialty aerial. Photo / Denise Piper

Pete Smith from Northland LandSAR says WanderSearch can help find people with dementia who go missing, by tracking their beacon with a specialty aerial. Photo / Denise Piper

Dementia is on the rise in New Zealand, but it is a condition many are afraid to talk about. In the fourth story of a Northern Advocate series, Denise Piper shines a light on how Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia types impact Northlanders, the early warning signs and what help

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save