A New Zealand survey found about 10-13% of people with cognitive impairment – such as the various stages of dementia – have a higher risk of going missing.

According to a report by New Zealand police, people with dementia or cognitive impairment are at risk of wandering and getting lost because they become disoriented, with restlessness or agitation sometimes adding to their distress and confusion.

Some people with dementia are goal-driven because they believe they are looking for something – like a familiar place or person – while others may engage in random wandering.

Once lost, they are in danger of injury and death from falls, accidents and exposure, with acute medical conditions compounding the likelihood of negative outcomes, the police report says.

Smith says technology like WanderSearch tracking beacons can help, which is why LandSAR groups in Northland operate the devices, working in partnership with police.

WanderSearch beacons are worn by the person with dementia, usually like a necklace, and emit a radio frequency which can be tracked with specialist equipment if the person goes missing.

In the past 12 months, Northland LandSAR has been called four times to help find someone with dementia, representing a quarter of all call-outs in the Whangārei and Kaipara districts, Smith says.

Three times, the person missing was wearing a WanderSearch beacon and was found easily, either thanks to the beacon or because they were spotted.

In the one case where the person with dementia did not have a beacon or any tracking device, the man spent a night in the bush before being found, thankfully unharmed, he says.

His family have now decided to get him a WanderSearch beacon, to help him be found quicker if he goes missing again, Smith says.

“There was a 98% chance, if he was wearing a beacon, we would’ve found him that night.”

People with dementia found up trees, in small areas

Unlike people without dementia who are lost, people with dementia or cognitive impairment often don’t think logically, respond to their own name nor even know they are lost, he says.

Smith recalls years ago searching for a man with dementia who had disappeared near Dargaville.

As the dark closed in, searchers with head torches were talking about where to search next, when they heard a voice above them asking them what they were doing.

“When you’re searching you can never discount anything,” Smith said. “He was in a tree.”

The man was a former kauri bushman, who used to sleep in trees in his kauri milling days and had reverted to this old practice to stay off the wet ground.

But other cases of people with dementia going missing have not ended well. An Australian study found 30% of those who went missing with dementia were never found, while 14% were found deceased.

“They are not logical and can fit in an area of one cubic metre,” Smith says. “They are generally unresponsive and won’t respond to someone calling out their name – it’s a real problem.”

WanderSearch can give reassurances for family

Smith says WanderSearch beacons can help give reassurance to loved ones, meaning people with dementia can live in their own home for longer.

“If dad has a beacon, it’s going to help if he does go wandering. It’s peace of mind for the family.”

But Smith fully admits there are limitations, as the person has to be wearing the beacon when they wander and someone has to call police soon after the person goes missing, making them unsuitable for someone living alone.

The beacons are showerproof and robust but have a cost, including a deposit of $300 – which is returned when the beacons are safely returned – plus a maintenance fee of $50 every six months.

Northland LandSAR, which covers Whangārei and Far North, plus Far North LandSAR have been supported by Freemasons, which donated $17,000 to help the groups deliver WanderSearch, he says.

Call 111 immediately if person with dementia missing

Whether or not a person with dementia has a WanderSearch beacon, people should call police on 111 immediately if the person is missing or has gone wandering.

Smith says people often instinctively jump in their car and drive around a few blocks but this is simply wasting time. If the person is not on their property and can not be seen on the street, the police need to be called.

Police will call the LandSAR teams if the search is extensive or they will be called immediately if the person has a WanderSearch beacon, he says.

More information about all the technology available to help if people do wander is available at saferwalking.nz or Pete Smith can be contacted on 027 309 6909.

