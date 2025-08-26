Bridges said Alzheimers Northland has had a large increase in demand, as the population ages and more whānau reach out for help.

At the end of 2020, it was supporting 485 clients with dementia but that has grown year-on-year to 675 now, an increase of 40%.

Alzheimers Northland is only 70% funded by its contracts through Health New Zealand, and it has to apply for grants and funding for around $350,000 each year, just to keep the lights on, Bridges said.

While the organisation, which is part of Alzheimers NZ, has kept afloat, it has struggled to put money aside to maintain assets like Alz House in Tikipunga, she said.

Built in 2014 thanks to a generous bequest, Alz House includes rooms for its day programme, a commercial kitchen, staff offices, meeting rooms and a board room, with spaces also used by community groups.

But Bridges said the 11-year-old building is now showing signs of wear from daily use, while the hospital-blue walls and faded curtains need updating to create a modern, homely environment.

The organisation is now embarking on an interior renovation, including painting, new carpet, new blinds and storage rearrangement.

The facelift will cost $50,000 to $80,000 and the aim is to finish it by the end of the year, Bridges said.

To help with the renovation, Alzheimers Northland is calling on people to give donations and businesses to donate money or materials.

Alz House on Corks Rd in Tikipunga was built in 2014 thanks to a bequest but now needs a facelift inside, says Alzheimers Northland general manager Trudi Bridges. Photo / Denise Piper

While sponsorship of carpet tiles is on offer for $35 a tile, donations of any amount would be appreciated, Bridges said.

The aim is to create a welcoming environment that can continue to cater for an increasing number of clients, she said.

“We are calling on the community to help benefit more Northlanders going forward.”

While a diagnosis of dementia might be scary for both the patient and their whānau, Bridges said Alz House is anything but depressing.

“There’s lots of laughs, lots of humour and lots of care. It’s actually a very happy place.”

People interested in supporting Alzheimers Northland can donate on its website alzheimersnorthland.org.nz or pop in to Alz House at 112 Corks Rd, Tikipunga.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.