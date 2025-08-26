Alz House’s hospital-blue walls need a modern update, according to Alzheimers Northland staff Gaye Chaplin, Aleisha Dobson, Trudi Bridges, Eva Clement, Zoe Pearse and Gaylene Bowyer. Photo / Denise Piper
A Northland dementia support organisation facing a huge growth in demand is calling on the community to help it out.
Alzheimers Northland supports people with dementia who are living in the community, along with their family members who become primary carers.
It offers an information and advisory service across Northland,helping educate whānau and supporting them to navigate the health system, said general manager Trudi Bridges.
It also runs day respite programmes, where people with dementia can meet other people in a stimulating environment while their carer has a break, she said.
The day programme - called Alz Club to reflect its fun and social nature - is run five days a week at Alz House in Tikipunga, as well as a couple of days a week in Paihia and Ruakākā.
While the organisation, which is part of Alzheimers NZ, has kept afloat, it has struggled to put money aside to maintain assets like Alz House in Tikipunga, she said.
Built in 2014 thanks to a generous bequest, Alz House includes rooms for its day programme, a commercial kitchen, staff offices, meeting rooms and a board room, with spaces also used by community groups.
But Bridges said the 11-year-old building is now showing signs of wear from daily use, while the hospital-blue walls and faded curtains need updating to create a modern, homely environment.
The organisation is now embarking on an interior renovation, including painting, new carpet, new blinds and storage rearrangement.
The facelift will cost $50,000 to $80,000 and the aim is to finish it by the end of the year, Bridges said.
To help with the renovation, Alzheimers Northland is calling on people to give donations and businesses to donate money or materials.
While sponsorship of carpet tiles is on offer for $35 a tile, donations of any amount would be appreciated, Bridges said.
The aim is to create a welcoming environment that can continue to cater for an increasing number of clients, she said.
“We are calling on the community to help benefit more Northlanders going forward.”