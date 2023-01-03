Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

David Grindle: Holidays Act changes are coming in 2023

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
Changes will need to be made to employment agreements, workplace policies and payroll calculations and systems Photo /123rf

Changes will need to be made to employment agreements, workplace policies and payroll calculations and systems Photo /123rf

OPINION


Employees, employers, employment advisers and politicians are unanimous in their frustration at trying to implement and understand the Holidays Act 2003. Good news is on the horizon though – in 2023 significant and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate