Flooding on Walton St in central Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police officers are wending their way around low-lying areas in Whangārei to help people self-evacuate as floodwaters rise in the central city.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) staff are also helping to assist residents after the Whangārei District Council urged people living in vulnerable locations near bursting rivers to self-evacuate before high tide at 1.56pm today.

Concerns about tidal flooding and further inundations overnight spurred the council to make the appeal to at-risk residents specifically in central Whangārei and the Town Basin areas.

The district has copped the worst of the rain since the storm began. According to MetService, Glenbervie has recorded a whopping 334mm of rain since Saturday.

The Whangārei District Council provided a map of affected areas. Photo / Supplied

Vehicles should also be moved out of low-lying areas, council said.

“If you have nowhere safe to go, you can go to the Civil Defence Centre at McKay Stadium, 97 Western Hills Drive, Kensington.”

Council called on all other Whangārei residents to “please stay home” and off the district’s roads.

Floodwaters have already started to claim streets around central Whangārei as the Hātea River hits capacity with high tide yet to pass.

At least 12 roads are now closed as the city begins to flood. The streets include Porowini Ave, Kaka St and Shoemaker Rd. More than 30 other streets have been affected by slips, fallen trees or flooding.

James St in the city centre is underwater closest to Dent St. Floodwaters are already making their way underneath the entrances to stores with some owners having to pump water from their premises.

Staff from Just Thrive Dance Studio on James St were using buckets to bail floodwaters from their building.

James St in downtown Whangārei has started to flood. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ros Cole-Baker and daughter Ellie Gwilliam bail out floodwaters from Just Thrive Dance Studio. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Already at the Civil Defence evacuation centre set up in McKay Stadium Kensington is Whangārei resident Cindy.

She decided ahead of the council’s warning to self-evacuate from her Avenues home along with her three adult children, a grandson, three dogs and a cat.

While her home had not yet flooded, Cindy opted to take no risks.

“We’ve had flooding there before,” she said.

“It’s getting worse. It’s really high, it’s almost up to the wall of my property - I’m hoping it doesn’t get higher.”

Cindy made the decision to self-evacuate ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle's full force in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

