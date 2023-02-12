Heavy winds and monster waves hit the upper North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle moves in, how the bad weather’s affecting our transport and roads and the death toll in Turkey and Syria rises in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Heavy winds and monster waves hit the upper North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle moves in, how the bad weather’s affecting our transport and roads and the death toll in Turkey and Syria rises in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

People located in low-lying areas close to the rivers in the Whangārei CBD and Town Basin area have been asked by the local emergency operations centre to self-evacuate before high tide.

The request was down to a high risk of tidal flooding when the waters reach their peak level at 1.56pm.

“If you have nowhere safe to go, you can go to the Civil Defence Centre at McKay Stadium, 97 Western Hills Drive, Kensington.

“The advice for all other Whangarei residents is to please stay home and stay off the roads, there are a lot of trees down and surface flooding is making driving dangerous.

“If you are in immediate danger, call 111. If you need information or advice or you want to report something, please call us on 09-430-4200.

“Please conserve water if you are on council water and wastewater supply. Put off washing clothes, take short showers, and only flush the toilet when needed.

“We are expecting further widespread surface flooding throughout the district today.”

Northlanders awoke to weather-driven havoc as Cyclone Gabrielle headed for land bringing with it relentless rains and lashings of strong winds reaching up to 140km/h in some places.

Most of the rain so far has fallen on the east coast, from Kāeo in the north to the Brynderwyns in the south, the Northland Hydrology team said.

Whangārei Falls was a raging torrent of water as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The highest totals over the 30 hours from 9pm on Saturday to 3am today were near Whangārei in Glenbervie where 188mm of rainfall was recorded. Water St in downtown Whangārei was the next most drenched with 174mm followed by 146mm at Puhipuhi.

Locations such as Kaitāia or along the West Coast had experienced “significantly less” rain.

“However, as the centre of the low-pressure system moves closer throughout the day, this is likely to result in even higher tides than we have had so far. The next high tides for Whangārei are about 12.45pm today, and then about 1.00am tomorrow morning. High tide on the Northern Wairoa at Dargaville has just passed about 4.30am.”

A heavy rain warning is in place for Northland until midnight today with the most severe downpours forecast to be confined to the south and west this afternoon.

MetService predicts a further 100mm to 160 mm of rain to accumulate south of about Kaikohe on top of what has already fallen and lesser amounts elsewhere. Peak intensities are pipped to be 10mm/h to 15mm/h this evening but 20 to 30mm/h in the south.

A further period of heavy rain is likely in the west where another 50mm to 80mm is expected. Localised rainfalls of 80mm to 120mm may accumulate in a 12-hour period from midnight to midday Tuesday.

At 5.30am Cyclone Gabrielle was currently about 150km northeast of Cape Reinga and was ‘re-curving’ southwest to pass by Northland today, bringing further rain and more very strong south-easterlies.

The winds are expected to turn to the southwest later today with some very strong gusts – overnight conditions will become slightly drier but there will still be strong winds.

Metservice issued a red wind warning for the region up to 9pm today as wind gusts were forecast to reach 120km/h to 130km/h.

WeatherWatch says Cyclone Gabrielle’s air pressure is expected to drop in the next 24 hours, making the storm more intense.

Roads

The on-again-off-again stretch of State Highway 1 between Brynderwyn and Waipū remains closed due to a number of large slips in the area.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the route would likely be closed for the rest of the day “given the worst of the weather is yet to come”.

Light vehicles may detour via Kaiwaka and Mangawhai, while heavy vehicles must detour via SH12/SH14 (via Dargaville).

A large slip made of trees, rocks, and clay in Whangārei Heads cut off access to Pataua South earlier this morning. Concerned locals are keeping a close eye on the rising tide.

A large slip has blocked the main road into Pataua South in Whangārei Heads. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi is advising extra caution on SH10, just south of Totara North Rd, due to an under slip. A temporary speed restriction is in place.

Eight roads in the Far North are closed due to fallen trees. Among them are Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd, Kohumaru Rd, Ngataki Rd, Purerua Rd, Rangiahua Rd, Remuera Settlement Rd and Waiare Rd. Pawarenga Rd is down to one lane, also because of a fallen tree.

SH10 from Kerikeri to Taipa was clear this morning with signs of debris cleared overnight.

Paihia, Hokianga and Kaitāia i-Sites have been closed until further notice due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Most refuse transfer stations and community recycling centres around the Far North are also closed today, though the three main sites — Kaitāia, Kaikohe and Waipapa — remain open. The Far North District Council is urging people not to put out kerbside rubbish or recycling today.

As of 8.30am, six roads across the Whangārei District were closed. Kaka St, which was closed pre-emptively due to flooding, remains shut. Nook Rd, Pipiwai Rd past Hiko Pl, Russell Rd and Taiharuru Rd are closed due to fallen trees.

In downtown Whangārei, Porowini Ave is closed due to flooding outside Mitre 10. More than 25 roads, including Hatea Dr and Riverside Dr are passable with caution.

Riverside Dr is affected by flooding and a tree has fallen on Hatea Dr. There are two slips on Whangārei Heads Rd, but Whangārei District Council said the main route is currently passable.

Kiwi Ave and Otuhi Rd have now been closed due to fallen trees and Shoemaker Rd is closed due to flooding.

In Kaipara, Cassidy Rd, Marlborough Rd and Neems Rd are closed due to flooding.

Northlanders brave the conditions

While the weather is grim, it seems calmer in the Far North than yesterday with dawn seeing the night’s rain diminish to a drizzle and the wind gusting with less ferocity. At Doubtless Bay, there was even a blue sky on the horizon. Surfer Thomas Mostes, 39, was surfing at Taipa and reckoned the sea and wind calmer than it was yesterday.

”It’s not as bad as I thought,” he said.

“Yesterday morning the waves were huge.”

Cable Bay’s Stephanie Simpson was out walking Eva along Taipa Beach in weather that she said was comparatively calm after a wild, wet and windy night. She said good instructions from Civil Defence had her household well prepared for the cyclone.

Surfer Thomas Mostes was surfing in Taipa and reckoned the sea and wind today were calmer than it was on Sunday. Photo / David Fisher

Further south, people donned their raincoats to check out the raging torrents of Whangārei Falls.

From left: Edward Rollo, Boss David, Monaro Ashby-Herbert and Jeanette Walters at Whangārei Falls. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Amber Thomas and Evelyn Clover take a selfie at Whangārei Heads. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Brigades rushed off their feet

So far Northland has received gusts of up to 140km/h. The majority of Fire and Emergency Northland’s callouts overnight have been for fallen trees and downed power lines, with smaller numbers of roofs lifting and sheds being blown down. The combination of lower barometric pressure and storm surge has bought flooding to a number of coastal locations and there have also been reports of boats being blown ashore.

A Top Energy lines' crew attends to downed power lines. Photo / Supplied





Harbourmaster Jim Lyle said bad weather has displaced many boats and it was likely to get worse as high tide approached around 2pm.”We’ve got a lot of boats all up the coast, I don’t know how many yet, but we have reports on boat on the beaches and on the ground... all over the place, it’s going to take a bit of time to sort out,” Lyle said. Lyle asked that Northlanders put their own safety first around the unpredictable waters.”I guess the main thing is it’s still not safe to go boating, take care when going out, as soon the weather gets better, we’ll be out there.”

NZTA said heavy rain and strong winds were causing surface flooding and slips on the State Highway network at this time. “Please exercise caution on all roads and plan ahead if you intend to travel on the network today.

“Please remember to switch on your lights, increase your following distance, and be prepared for unexpected hazards.”

In Whangārei, all public libraries and Claphams Clock will be closed today. Rubbish collection is on hold until further notice.

MetService is predicting significant heavy rain. Severe gale southeasterlies are turning southwesterly this afternoon, with damaging wind gusts of 120km/h.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region, with Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Graeme MacDonald yesterday warning ‘the worst of the forecast weather has yet to come’.

For updates go to wdc.co.nz

civildefence.govt.nz



























