Flooded roads, windy conditions and fallen trees have made travel impossible for some. Photo / Jill Ward.

Many Northland schools have decided to stay shut an additional day as Cyclone Gabrielle continues to pummel the region.

However, the decision by some is still pending.

Yesterday Te Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association president Pat Newman told the Advocate that safety for staff and students was the priority, particularly with schools in rural or isolated areas.

The Ministry of Education previously said the choice to close schools remains the responsibility of the Board of Trustees and principals.

Whangārei

Many Whangārei schools decided on Sunday to close the following day, particularly those prone to flooding. The decisions were made by principals, staff and school boards as they kept safety front of mind.

Bream Bay College, Ruakākā Primary School, One Tree Point School and Waipū Primary are closed until Wednesday.

The area around Bream Bay has already suffered flooding as the Ruakākā River burst before high tide earlier on Monday.

Kamo High School will remain closed until Wednesday.

“The worst of the weather is still to come and we need to be able to assess damage and clean up before school returns,” principal Natasha Hemara said on the school’s Facebook page.

Whangārei Girls’ High School and Whangārei Boys’ High School will also remain closed tomorrow, as well as Whangārei Intermediate, Kamo Intermediate, Tikipunga High School and Tikipunga Primary School.

Huanui College, Hora Hora School, Hurupaki School, Maungatapere School, Whau Valley School, Tauraroa Area School, Morningside School and Ngunguru School have also announced they will remain closed tomorrow.

Kaipara

Kaipara is currently preparing to feel the force of Cyclone Gabrielle as part of which schools have opted to close on Tuesday.

This includes Kaiwaka Primary School, as well as Matakohe School, Tangiteroria School, Selwyn Park School, Ruawai College, Ruawai Primary School, and Arapohue School.

Dargaville High School will update parents and caregivers on whether they will be open at 5.30pm this afternoon, and Te Kopuru School and Dargaville Primary School will make a decision at 5pm.

Far North

Kerikeri High School and Kerikeri Primary School will be closed tomorrow, as will Riverview School, Kaitāia Primary School, and Kaitāia College.

Pukepoto School will not open tomorrow as has said it is monitoring the situation “one day at a time”.

Kaikohe East, Kaikohe Intermediate, Pompallier Catholic School, Northland College and Waima Schools will be closed until at least Wednesday, as well as Totara North School, Hato Hohepa Te Kamura, Matauri Bay School and Whangaroa College.

Mangonui School will be open tomorrow. The decision was based on the fact that many students live in close proximity to the school as well as ease of access to food and water.

A statement on the school’s Facebook page said busses will not be operational and parents are able to make their own decisions regarding the safety of tamariki.

”We would like to remind you as the parent/caregivers to use your own discretion if you feel that it is unsafe for your child to come to school tomorrow.”

Daycare centres

Disruption to other facets of learning has also come about from Cyclone Gabrielle, including early childhood centres and kindergartens.

Educares across Northland have decided to remain closed tomorrow, including Educare Hikurangi, Educare Totara Park, Educare Tikipunga, Educare Kensington Park, Educare Norfolk Street, Educare Okara, Educare One Tree Point and Educare Bream Bay.

Most other centres that will be closed are likely to update families via Facebook pages or privately.



