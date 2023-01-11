Access on SH1 over the Brynderwyns, south of Whangārei, will be reduced, and the road closed entirely at times, on Thursday as slips cause by ex-tropical cyclone Hale are repaired

Motorists can expect delays on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei on Thursday as work is done repairing slips caused by ex-tropical cyclone Hale earlier this week.

The storm dumped 96mm of rain on Whangārei - more than a month’s worth in 12 hours - on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding, and bringing down trees and slips across the region. Due to slips on SH1 at the Brynderwyns caused by ex-tropical cyclone Hale, the area will be reduced to a single lane under stop/go traffic management on Thursday, January 12.

There is currently a 50km/h temporary speed limit in place in this area.

From 9am crews will be conducting slip remediation work, including tree felling. While trees are being felled, traffic will be held at each end.

Waka Kotahi said motorists should expect delays or consider alternative routes such as Kaiwaka-Mangawhai-Waipū or via Dargaville and SH12/SH14.

Work is expected to be complete by Thursday afternoon, weather permitting.

Heavy vehicles and freight are encouraged to use SH12 as opposed to the western local road via Mangawhai.

Electric Vehicle (EV) users should consider the extra range required for alternative routes, or increased journey time through SH1 Brynderwyn.

For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, drivers are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website. Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for their patience and understanding.



