Earlier this year, NZ First minister Shane Jones drafted legislation to require a single settlement with Ngāpuhi, rather than multiple agreements with smaller hapū, with the aim of getting a settlement over the line for the benefit of all members.
While this proposal has not been debated in Parliament, Goldsmith said the Government has indicated its preference for a single financial redress for Ngāpuhi, with a small group of cultural-based settlements sitting underneath.
“This is not a specific hapū settlement and does not change our position. We’re pleased to be making progress,” he said.
Ngāpuhi members were welcomed into the house for the bill’s reading on Thursday morning.