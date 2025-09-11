“It will be the first redress the Crown provides to Ngāpuhi and demonstrates our commitment to a settlement,” he said.

“Reaching a comprehensive settlement remains a high priority for the Government and we would like to progress negotiations as soon as possible."

While the pā is transferring to Ngāti Rehia hapū, this is not a specific hapū settlement, Goldsmith told the Northern Advocate.

Earlier this year, NZ First minister Shane Jones drafted legislation to require a single settlement with Ngāpuhi, rather than multiple agreements with smaller hapū, with the aim of getting a settlement over the line for the benefit of all members.

While this proposal has not been debated in Parliament, Goldsmith said the Government has indicated its preference for a single financial redress for Ngāpuhi, with a small group of cultural-based settlements sitting underneath.

“This is not a specific hapū settlement and does not change our position. We’re pleased to be making progress,” he said.

Ngāpuhi members were welcomed into the house for the bill’s reading on Thursday morning.

Goldsmith said Kororipo Pā is a site of significance to all of Ngāpuhi and a key part of New Zealand’s early settlement.

“It was a place of learning and trade between Ngāpuhi, missionaries and settlers. Ngāpuhi would assemble there before going to war and rangatira would meet to discuss politically important issues.

In 2016, Kororipo Pā was exposed from overgrowth, revealing the historic site after decades of neglect. Here, Ngāti Rēhia representative Kipa Munro points out the sights to Alan McKenzie of the Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Photo / NZME

“Ngāpuhi has long sought the return of Kororipo Pā, on the banks of the Kerikeri River, as a historical site of great significance to all Ngāpuhi.”

The site will retain its historic reserve status and public access to the reserve will remain.

Neither Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi ō Ngāpuhi nor Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust were available for comments on Thursday morning.

But Ngāti Rēhia chairman Kipa Munro previously said the hapū was looking forward to getting the site back and has plans for further development.

Kororipa, which means “swirling waters”, was strategically located to command the junction of the Wairoa River and the Kerikeri River.

The site had undergone extensive restoration under the Department of Conservation’s stewardship, after it had become overgrown over many decades. In 2016, the site was exposed for the first time since the 1800s after a massive clean-up effort.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.