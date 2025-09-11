Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Crown takes first steps in Ngāpuhi redress by returning Kerikeri pā

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

NZ First Minister Shane Jones joins Herald NOW to talk about trying to get a treaty settlement with Ngāpuhi and the future of regional government.

The first redress to Ngāpuhi began today with the introduction of legislation returning Kororipo Pā in Kerikeri to the country’s biggest iwi.

Treaty of Waitangi negotiations between the Crown and Ngāpuhi have been decades in the making, with key disagreements over sovereignty and how the iwi will be represented.

But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save