Using those calculations showed an equivalent payment of $8.43b was justifiable for Ngāpuhi, New Zealand’s largest iwi with 184,470 people.

The finance company had been for an emergency payment for a business. But the money due to Ngāpuhi was for a much broader and more fundamental context.

Goldsmith told those present the Government had ideas about how a settlement might happen. But his purpose at the hui was to listen.

The visit was his first with wider Ngāpuhi hapū.

About 200 people packed the Whitiora Marae hui hosted by Ngāti Rēhia.

Te Kotahitanga o ngā hapū Ngāpuhi chair Pita Tipene said it was important the minister came to hear from Ngāpuhi hapū.

It was about the Government listening and not telling Ngāpuhi what was going to happen.

“Te Kotahitanga continues to have a goal to be a forum where the hapū of Ngāpuhi can come together and configure themselves for Treaty negotiations,” Tipene said.

But this would be done on their terms. They would configure themselves for negotiations as they wanted to, not as the Government or anybody else might wish.

Ngāti Rehia kaumatua Kipa Munro greets Shirley Hakaraia at Whitiora Marae Photo / Susan Botting

Goldsmith said the Government would like to see Ngāpuhi’s Treaty of Waitangi claims settled. He believed this would be a huge opportunity for the iwi.

But the Government wanted to hear from the iwi rather than being prescriptive.

Tipene said Ngapūhi hapū were looking to the future to find a positive way forward, rather than fighting among themselves.

He hoped the minister would be open to processing Ngāpuhi claims in a way that aligned with that of Te Kotahitanga o ngā hapū Ngāpuhi.

A range of hapū spoke at today’s hui including from the mid-north and Whangārei.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith (second left) and Northland MP Grant McCallum (to his left) at today's Te Kotahitanga o ngā hapū Ngāpuhi in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Susan Botting

Tipene said the Waitangi Tribunal had ruled Ngāpuhi had not ceded sovereignty when signing Te Tiriti of Waitangi or He Whakapuntanga.

He told Goldsmith that was Te Kotahitanga o ngā hapū Ngāpuhi’s firm position.

He was clear that the movement forward to a Treaty claims solution was firmly happening in this context.

This was in spite of the Prime Minister recently indicating the Government’s position to be otherwise.

Ngāti Hine leader Waihoroi Shortland said those working for a Ngāpuhi solution had faced years of successive changes in those holding the Ministerial Treaty Negotiations portfolio.

Hui speaker Roseanna Henare-Solomona told the minister Ngāpuhi in Australia should not be lost sight of in terms of redress. Henare-Solomona splits her time between Northland and Australia.

Another hui speaker, Lee Harris, representing Hokianga hapū, said working with conflicting views of who spoke for an area’s hapū was part of the process of moving forward.

