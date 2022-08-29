Emergency services at the scene of a crash near the intersection of SH1/SH15 this morning where a ute is believed to have hit a street light pole and rolled south of Whangārei.

Emergency services responders are at the scene of a crash south of Whangārei where a ute is believed to have rolled onto its roof in a paddock after hitting a street light pole.

Police were called out just after 10am after reports of a ute hitting a street light pole near the intersection of State Highway One / SH15 at Ruakākā.

The ute is then understood to have gone into a paddock and rolled on to its roof. Members of the public were trying to help get the driver out while the emergency services responded.

The road is not blocked and there are no diversions in place.

Police, an ambulance and four fire trucks are at the scene. A single vehicle is overturned in a paddock and a light pole near the road has been damaged.

The crash appears to have involved only one vehicle, a ute. The overturned ute is in the paddock up a bank, around 20 metres from the road.

Police said one person received moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to hospital as a precaution.