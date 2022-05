One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash. Photo / Tania Whyte

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on Cairnfield Rd, Kensington this afternoon.

Police responded at 2.50pm, a police spokesperson said, to a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash was on Cairnfield Rd in Kensington. Photo / Tania Whyte

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is clear and no diversions are in place.