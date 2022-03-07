The vaccination clinic on Normanby St in Dargaville is one of the many sites open around Northland today. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland has experienced its highest number of new daily cases with more than 700 recorded in the region today.

A total of 718 new cases were notified in Northland in the 24-hours to 6am. Of those, 337 were located in Whangārei, 308 in the Far North, and 73 cases in Kaipara.

The Northland District Health Board reported there were no cases with locations unknown or under investigation.

Today's new cases take the region's active total to 5315. Of which, seven are currently hospitalised in Northland.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are available today at district health board sites in Kaitāia (Matthews Ave - until 5pm); Kerikeri (Sammaree Pl - until 3pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 3pm), and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 2pm).

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, are available on the Northland DHB website.

Bookings are compulsory for people seeking the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region. However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened upon arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

They advised people may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT) instead.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Dargaville Hospital; Whangārei (Winger Cr); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).