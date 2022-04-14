Northland's vaccination clinic, testing centre and RAT Collection site hours will be different than usual this Easter Holiday Weekend, with 476 new Covid cases in the region today

Northland District Health Board announced that there were 476 new Covid 19 cases recorded in the region in the 24 hours to 9am today. This is up from the 455 new cases reported on Wednesday and 559 on Tuesday as case numbers in the region continue to fluctuate.

NDHB said it publishes the daily Covid-19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

Of today's new cases 254 cases are in Whangārei District, 169 cases in Far North District, and 53 cases in Kaipara District.

There are now 3,116 active cases in Northland and 32 hospital inpatients have tested positive for Covid 19. In total 22,471 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Northland.

''Vaccination remains our best defence against COVID-19 and a booster, in addition to first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, will give you greater immunity against Omicron and severe illness. There is a much lower risk of being hospitalised if you are up to date with your vaccinations, which, for Omicron, includes a third or booster dose if eligible,'' the Ministry of Health said.

In Northland 90.1 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose; 88 per cent their second dose and 69.4 per cent have had boosters.

NDHB said this long weekend its vaccination clinic, testing centre and RAT Collection site hours will be different than usual.

NDHB nurses are vaccinating at ANT Trust Mana House, 60 North Road Kaitaia, from Friday through till Sunday from 10am-3pm. Call 09 408 3933 for more information.

For all other details of locations and opening hours go to:

For Covid-19 testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland-testing.../

For Covid-19 RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/northland/...

For Covid-19 vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland.../